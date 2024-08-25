Katwiremu win JW Uganda Seniors Open

When the chips are down, you can always count on Steven Katwiremu. For years, he has

established himself as the dominant golfer in the seniors category.

On Friday at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club during the final round of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Seniors Golf Open, the highly competitive legend of the game negotiated a late wobble to emerge champion.



Katwiremu was five-over teeing hole 15 before he put on a trail of bogeys and double-bogeys that threatened to lead to a playoff.

He finished the day with an 82, which was enough to hold off a spirited challenge from Peter Obita.



Katwiremu finished the two days with a gross total of 165, two ahead of Obita.

John Muchiri, Tony Kisadha, Isaac Mariera and Godfrey Onyango Matata finished in that order with totals of

169, 171, 173 and 173 respectively. But the day belonged to Katwiremu.

He seized full control of the day after playing the front nine three-over. The only blemish on a beautiful front was a bogey on the opening hole and a double bogey on the par-4 fourth, which is the stroke index one.

Between holes 5 and 14, he dropped only two strokes which came via a double bogey on the

tenth hole.

Katwiremu has very good distance off the tee and an underrated short game, but perhaps his

biggest strength is the mental fortitude.

In the pressure situations, he grasped the moments better than his opponents in the group Matata, Kisadha and Mariera.



Meanwhile Edrae Kagombe shot 88 to prevail in the women’s championship. She grossed 178, two ahead of Catherine Pavie who returned a 180 over the two days.

Jenina Nasimolo had a woeful day two; her card of 94 left her fourth on the final leaderboard with 184. Katy Kabenge ended third on 182.