Katwiremu works extra hard for Uganda Seniors Open title

Steven Katwiremu had to overcome the 'ignominy' of an unnecessary 'three-legged' sudden-death playoff to secure his second Johnnie Walker Uganda Seniors Open title, winning by one stroke at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kitante course.

The consistently skilled veteran found himself in a three-way tie with former champion Godfrey Onyango Matata (85, 77) and Day One Leader Joseph Bagabo (75, 87) as they all finished with identical totals of 18-over 162 at the end of the 36-hole strokeplay championship, which ran concurrently with the 73rd Uganda Ladies Open.

A bit of confusion ensued when Katwiremu and Bagabo were sent back for a playoff on holes No.17 and 18 without Matata. This occurred due to the technical team's failure to either locate Matata or quickly confirm his identical score.

Playoff drama

In the playoff, Katwiremu edged Bagabo by one stroke when he secured a par while Bagabo bogeyed No.17. However, the tournament's technicians, including Jackson Were, Edwin Tumusiime, and Sam Kacungira, called Katwiremu back for a replay.

During the subsequent playoff, Bagabo's tee shot went near the electricity pole booster on the right, and despite his best efforts, he couldn't recover, eventually dropping out of the race for the title. Meanwhile, Katwiremu and Matata both achieved pars on No.17, leading to another playoff round.

True moment

In the decisive round, Matata found himself in a sand bunker on No.17, while Katwiremu's tee shot left him in a much better position on the green's apron. Katwiremu managed a brilliant putt on his first attempt, bringing him within a foot of the hole. Matata, on the other hand, missed his putt, leading to a four on the hole, while Katwiremu sealed the victory with a precise putt, ending the sudden-death playoff by one shot.

"I was able to win because I am a very disciplined player," said the 65-year-old, who also won the Uganda Seniors Open in 2018. "It wasn't a surprise that I won. I prepared for this tournament, as evidenced by my consistent and calm two rounds. I love this game, and I will be back to defend the title next year."

Flows in the family

Katwiremu, a pioneer in the resurgence of golf in Rwanda in 1996, is also a serial winner who represented the Rwanda National Team in the East Africa Golf Challenge Trophy and other international tournaments for 15 years. During the 36 holes of play, he sank one birdie and had a total of 15 pars.

The amiable Katwiremu received his trophy and an array of prizes, including a TaylorMade Stand Golf Bag, from Uganda Breweries Limited Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo and the guest of honor for the day, Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

Roza Mbilizi Madaro, who won the ladies category, received a similar prize, winning by three strokes with a gross score of 173.

The action will reach a higher level this week with the 82nd Uganda Amateurs Open taking center stage at UGC.

JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA SENIORS OPEN

1. Steven Katwiremu +18 82 80 162

T2. Godfrey Onyango Matata +18 85 77 162

T2. Joseph Bagabo +18 75 87 162

4. David Plenderleith +21 84 81 165

5. Julius Musiimenta +22 81 85 166

6. John Muchiri +23 84 83 167

7. Sam Zaramba +25 85 84 169

T8. Alex Coutinho +26 83 87 170

T8. Tony Kabirizi Kisadha +26 80 90 170

10. John Byabagambi +28 87 85 172

*Katwiremu won three-round playoff by one stroke

JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA SENIORS OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD – TOP 5 LADIES

1. Roza Mbilizi Madaro +29 85 88 173

2. Grace Kabonero +32 89 87 176

3. Katy Kabenge +34 93 85 178

4. Edrae N. Kagombe +38 88 94 182