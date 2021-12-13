Kenya Golf Day wins motivate Kalema, Kabonero for dreams

It’s all smiles. Kabonero (left) and Kalema stood uabove the rest in their respective categories in the Kenya Gold Day. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Kasozi Fire. Phillip Kasozi put the late Uganda Open wobble in Entebbe behind him to return to his home club and beat the field of 34 players with an aggregate seven-under 287 over 36 holes to win the biggest share of the Shs15m pros’ kitty.

Salleh Kalema began playing golf in March this year and he furnished his handicap to 25. But it grew again to 28 before the five-in-one Uganda Golf Open in Entebbe.
Now, the businessman hopes the handicap will size down much faster after emerging as the overall winner at the Kenya Golf Day event held at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante last week.

