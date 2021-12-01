Kenya Open tickets thrill Subika, Angudeyo

Wendy Angudeyo’s team Case finished third with an aggregate score of 209. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Angudeyo’s team Case finished third with an aggregate score of 209 but its Tusker Malt III comprising Vincent Byamukama, Jovia Tugume, Alexander Matsiko and Charles Kabunga, emerged best with a score of 207.
  • The team’s pro Byamukama pocketed the biggest share of the Shs5m kitty by Absa, after his own round of three-under 68.

KAMPALA. Two months before making a year in the game, Collin Subika almost quit golf. “I felt I wasn’t learning as fast as I hoped,” he said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.