Kenya Open tickets thrill Subika, Angudeyo

KAMPALA. Two months before making a year in the game, Collin Subika almost quit golf. “I felt I wasn’t learning as fast as I hoped,” he said.

But the enterprising character may now be in the game much longer after he topped the charts to win the Absa Pro-Am event of the Uganda Golf Open at Entebbe Club on Tuesday.

Playing off handicap 28, Subika returned a sweet round of 65 nett to emerge the best from the field mixed with 80 professionals and about 50 amateurs. “What a surprise!” Subika reacted, “I am extremely happy for these exploits!”

Subika will now lead nine other amateurs including two ladies Jeninah Nasimolo and Wendy Angudeyo to compete in the Pro-Am event of next year’s Magical Kenya Open, a PGA European Tour event. That’s thanks to Absa.

“I started playing golf exactly one year ago on November 28, 2020 to be exact and the journey has been both tough and exciting. Golf is a highly mental game and very challenging in every sense of the word.”

“A trip to Kenya is a God sent. I hope this works as a stepping stone to helping me participate in the Uganda Open as early as 2022 because surely, I’m hell bent on dedicating time to the sport,” added Subika.

Meanwhile, Angudeyo who returned 70 nett off handicap 14 including seven pars, was equally delighted. “I haven’t attended the European Tour before and I am happy because it’s fully paid,” said the Case Medical Services’ marketing manager.

“I had taken a break from golf but now I am back and impressed with the results so far,” added the West Nile Club member.

Angudeyo’s team Case finished third with an aggregate score of 209 but its Tusker Malt III comprising Vincent Byamukama, Jovia Tugume, Alexander Matsiko and Charles Kabunga, emerged best with a score of 207.

The team’s pro Byamukama pocketed the biggest share of the Shs5m kitty by Absa, after his own round of three-under 68.

2021 UGANDA GOLF OPEN

ABSA PRO-AM RESULTS

TOP 10 FOR KENYA OPEN

1 Collin Subika 65 nett (h/c 28)

2 Jeninah Nasimolo 66 nett (14)

3 Alexander Matsiko 67 nett (21)

4 Walter Tukahiirwa 68 nett (17)

5 Patrick Kagoro 69 nett (18)

6 Joseph Adrapi 70 nett (13)

7 Wendy Angudeyo 70 nett (14)

8 John Muchiri 70 nett (10)

9 Joseph Kimani 71 nett (8)

10 Dr Robert Ejiku 71 nett c/b (15)

WINNING TEAMS

Tusker Malt III: 207 (Vincent Byamukama, Jovia Tugume, Alexander Matsiko, Charles Kabunga)

NTV I: 209 c/b (Edwin Mudanyi, John Muchiri, Jeninah Nasimolo, Salleh Kalema)