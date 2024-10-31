Kenyan Indiza leads Entebbe Open by a shot

Kenyan Dismas Indiza feels he is under less pressure to deliver at the Entebbe Golf Open after he carded an unmatched opening round of one-under 70 on Wednesday.

The record six-time Uganda Professionals Golf Open champion Indiza mixed skill and grit on the final nine holes of the par-71 course to lead the 37-man field by one shot in quest for the Shs40m kitty by Stanbic Bank over 72 holes.

“I am happy, this one is okay,” Indiza described his round which comprised nine pars, five birdies and four bogeys. “It was okay. When you hit the ball, it stops. The course is not like during the Uganda Open when it was dry,” added Indiza.

He carded birdies on Holes par-4 No.9 and the par-5s No.7, No.11, No.15 and No.18. He however needed those as recoveries from bogeys on the short Holes par-3s No.10, No.12, No.16 and par-4 No.17.

“The course is okay. I am not under pressure,” the quite relaxed Indiza said at the clubhouse yesterday. Indiza is followed by three players; Ugandans Grace Kasango and Silver Opio as well as 2019 winner Kenyan Jastas Madoya, all tied on level-par in second place.

To cancel out four bogeys, Kasango fired an eagle on the No.7 green and had two birdies sunk on the 14th and 16th cups. Opio played three birdies on Holes No.7, No.11 and No.15 but bogeys on par-4 No.13, No.16 and No.17 dented him.

A trio of Ugandans James Koto, David Kamulindwa, Phillip Kasozi and Saidi Mawa are tied in fifth place on 72 while defending champion Rodell Gaita is tied with Kenyan Robinson Owiti on 73.

A single putt less or extra across the course could alter several scripts when the field returns for Day Two action. Meanwhile, another 40-player field is expected to tee-off for a 54-hole quest in the amateur gross category.

STANBIC ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Dismas Indiza (KEN) 70 -1

T2 Grace Kasango (UGA) 71 0

T2 Jastas Madoya (KEN) 71 0

T2 Silver Opio (UGA) 71 0

T5 James Koto (UGA) 72 +1

T5 David Kamulindwa (UGA) 72 +1

T5 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 72 +1

T5 Saidi Mawa (UGA) 72 +1

T9 Robinson Owiti (KEN) 73 +2

T9 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 73 +2