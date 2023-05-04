Kibirige first in fray, Rugumayo tees off last at Zim Open

The age-old goal for Ugandan professionals playing away from home has been the urge to make the money cut. That song is, however, a broken record.

Many Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) members have attempted and failed miserably.

Many have been labelled spent forces and rendered a laughing stock at their respective clubs as an association that has no muscle beyond the borders.

Ronald Rugumayo and Marvin Kibirige present the new hungry breed of Uganda’s elite golfers but there is no denying that making the cut will be their primary goal when they start their campaigns at the Shs444m cash-rich FBC Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare Golf Club on Thursday.

Rookie Kibirige will be the first in the fray at 7am (Zimbabwe time) in a threesome group that also has a similar face in Rwandan Celestine Nsanzuwe and 39-year-old South African big hitter Teboho Sefatsa.

Anxiety to perform

Rugumayo only became a professional five years ago but knows the burden of expectation to deliver heavily lies on his shoulders and he must do the business in the first two days when he lines up at 2pm against local boy Tatende Makunde of Zimbabwe and Kenyan sensation Njoroge Kibugu, who turned pro last week and is the young brother of Mutahi Kibugu – the only Kenyan to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open in Muthaiga two months ago.

Both Ugandans know the cut is inevitable but they are looking beyond it.

“I want to focus and do well. If my driving off the tee is pristine, I will achieve my goals including that of making the cut, as well,” said the 22-year-old Namulonge-based Kibirige, who also played for the national amateur golf team from 2020-2022.

Rugumayo enthuses that the Zim Open gives him a chance to open more doors for other Ugandans to get invites and wildcard entries to big events in southern Africa. “My mental game is better and my approach will be key,” said the RwandAir-sponsored Mayo.

“Playing consistent golf over four days will be key. But we must break it down; day by day and shot by shot. If I do well here, I will have opened up doors in a similar fashion to how we got entries here. Winning some of the prize money is a nice thing and it will be on both of our minds. But we must first do well on the course.”

As the two start their hustle, the other UPGA professionals will be following keenly and hoping that their respective interest can be reignited.

FBC ZIMBABWE OPEN

Tee Times For Ugandans

8am at Tee No.1

Marvin Kibirige (UGA), Celestine Nsanzuwe (RWA) & Teboho Sefatsa (RSA)

2pm at Tee No.10

Ronald Rugumayo (UGA), Tatende Makunde (ZIM) & Njoroge Kibugu (KEN)

ABOUT ZIMBABWE OPEN

Event: FBC Zimbabwe Open

Dates: May 4-7, 2023

Course: Royal Harare Golf Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,904

Prize Money: R2,200,000 (Shs444m)

OOM Points At Stake: 2,000

Field: 156 golfers