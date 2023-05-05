Kibirige, Rugumayo look to shake off Day One rust

With the money cut at the FBC Zimbabwe Open estimated to be at +2, Uganda’s pair of Marvin Kibirige and Ronald Rugumayo must shed some skin after two inconsistent rounds on Day One of the Sunshine Tour event at the Royal Harare Golf Club Thursday.

Kibirige started off solidly with an inch-perfect level-par at the front nine before two bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-3 No.11 on the back nine left him fighting for dear life as he ended up with four-over 76.

“I would love to do better,” said the 22-year-old Kibirige. “I showed signs of the hard work I have put in with the front nine display. Improving my back nine return is a must.”

Rugumayo, who started his round in the day’s last threesome at hole No.10, had a nightmarish start. The 30-year-old looked in shape and up to the task with a par-birdie-par start. But that was the only good thing about his round as things went haywire.

No time to sulk

He finished with five over-41 on the back nine and although the front nine was slightly better, Rugumayo shot two over-38 thanks to an unfortunate spate of four bogeys and a forgettable triple-bogey on the 604-yard par-5 No.16.

That took the sails out of his round but there is no time to cut forlorn figures with business at hand in today’s decisive Day Two rounds.

“Today (Thursday) is gone. I was unlucky on one hole (16) but I am positive tomorrow will be a better day,” said Rugumayo.

“The plan is not to drop any further shots from today’s +7. If I keep the ball in play and regulation, the birdies will come. Let’s see what happens. I remain positive.”

The leaderboard led by South African Wynand Dingle, who sparkled with six-under 66 does however look interesting. The course has proved a tough nut to crack with only 30 players returning under scores.

FBC ZIMBABWE OPEN

1. Wynand Dingle (RSA) -6 66

T2. Peter Karmis (GRE) -5 67

T2. Neil Schietekat (RSA) -5 67

T2. Jacques P de Villiers (RSA) -5 67

T2. Adam Breen (RSA) -5 67

T96. Marvin Kibirige (UGA) +4 76