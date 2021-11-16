Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Kibirige savours the moment in Namulonge’s first Major

Living his dream. Kibirige (centre) receives his trophy from Equity Bank’s Kato (left) and Naro’s Dr Asea at Namulonge club on Saturday. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Despite having the fourth best score on Day Two, Kibirige edged James Koto by a stroke.

Members and affiliates of the Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club in Namulonge spent the weekend over the moon.
And that good feeling may take a while to fade after Namulonge hosted its first major tournament: the Naro Equity Bank Open.
Fittingly, Marvin Kibirige, one of their won, beat the field to emerge as the best amateur player after three days of action at the nine-hole course within the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) crops resources research and development institute.

