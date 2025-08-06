Kitamirike, Kabunga are Entebbe Challenge kings

If there’s a man who ever felt free to speak after a victory in golf, it is Charles Kabunga. The retired man is never shy to express himself especially with delight.

And it was perfectly fulfilling he accepted interviews at will after his pairing with Steven Kitamirike topped the Entebbe Club greens at the weekend.

Kabunga and Kitamirike brought their life experience together and ably disarmed the youthful combo of Picole Lukyamuzi and Henry Nsubuga to win the Entebbe Match-play Challenge final presented by Stanbic Bank on Saturday.

“Wow, wow, we feel good, our team is called ‘No Stress’,” a happy Kabunga said after they had won the contest 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare). “We have enjoyed throughout with no pressure. But all along, we respect those we have played with.”

The experienced pairing emerged victorious on the back of steady start and in part, they surely couldn’t be matched by opponents they view as their own children.

Why? In 1990, Lukyamuzi was a pageboy at Kabunga’s wedding and the psychology played into the elder’s favour.

“To tell you the truth, I was a bit nervous most especially on the front nine where I was giving them strokes,” reacted Lukyamuzi.

“We are retired men but not tired,” Kabunga reacted. “My golf journey started in 2019. Today was a nice day for me, I was putting well. Playing golf is one of my nice achievements in life,” stated Kitamirike, who owns Sky Hotels in Naalya and Garuga.

With Kitamirike and Kabunga carrying handicaps 26 and 23, it meant Lukyamuzi at stroke index 15.7 became the back marker for the contest with Nsubuga at 17.2.

The older folk led 3-up inside the first nine holes and when Lukyamuzi and Nsubuga attempted to fight back with success on par-3 Hole No.10 and par-5 Hole No.11, they ran out of luck when their balls got defied by the bunker challenges on par-5 Hole No.15.

Lukyamuzi then didn’t recover from the bad tee-shot on the ensuing par-3 Hole No.16, picking a double-bogey while Kabunga saved a bogey.

“Like you can see our faces, the old men have taken us to school,” admitted the free-spirited Nsubuga.

“I think this was our toughest competition. There were tough players that we faced,” he said. The course greens challenged Nsubuga too.

“We played this course on Thursday and the greens were not cut, the balls seemed not to be moving. Today the greens were cut and personally, my putting was not working, its just one of those days,” he added.

Meanwhile, low handicappers Kin Kariisa and John Basabose took third place after humbling the husband Elly Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda 4/3 on the 15th green.

ENTEBBE MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

FINAL MATCH-UP

Steven Kitamirike & Charles Kabunga bt. Picole Lukyamuzi & Henry Nsubuga 3/1

3RD PLACE PLAYOFF

Kin Kariisa & John Paul Basabose bt. Evelyn Atukunda & Ellis Katwebaze 4/3

ROAD TO THE GLORY

SEMI-FINAL

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Evelyn Atukunda & Ellis Katwebaze 3/1

QUARTERFINALS

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Richard Mugisha & Louis Tumukunde 7/6

ROUND THREE

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Horace Rwakabureete & Jamil Maningi 1-up (s/d)

ROUND TWO

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Andrew Baguma & Peter Apell 8/6

ROUND ONE

Kitamirike & Kabunga bt. Paul Nsereko & Mugisha Muntu 3/1





CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2025: Steven Kitamirike & Charles Kabunga

2024: Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye



2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka