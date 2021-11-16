Kitante win sets Babirye for Open

Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Hitting the desired form in time for the Uganda Ladies’ Golf Open is something Martha Babirye has mastered over the past three years.
On Thursday, she will aim for a third straight title when the 71st Tusker Malt Ladies Open tees off at the Entebbe course with confidence, after winning the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open title at the weekend.
“I can win the Uganda Open for the third time because most of the players we had are going to be in Entebbe which is okay. So I am happy,” she gladly said.

