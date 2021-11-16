Kitante win sets Babirye for Open

Hitting the desired form in time for the Uganda Ladies’ Golf Open is something Martha Babirye has mastered over the past three years.

On Thursday, she will aim for a third straight title when the 71st Tusker Malt Ladies Open tees off at the Entebbe course with confidence, after winning the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open title at the weekend.

“I can win the Uganda Open for the third time because most of the players we had are going to be in Entebbe which is okay. So I am happy,” she gladly said.

Babirye had dug deep with an ounce of luck to beat the field and retain her crown at the par-72 course.

The twin fought to level with Peace Kabasweka at an aggregate 231 gross after 54 holes before beating her via a sudden-death play-off on par-4 Hole No.12.

“Consistency in scoring helped me to win this,” Babirye said before the prize giving ceremony of the National Medical Stores-sponsored event.

Woeful start

Babirye had begun her quest woefully with a round of seven-over 79, then improved to five-over 77 before finishing with a respectable two-over 74.

“I’ve been improving every day until today. We’re in the pressure group and I had to fight to the last hole,” she said.

In contrast, Kabasweka, who lost the Uganda Open title lead to Babirye in the final two holes last November, had returned scores of 75, 79 and 77.

During the crunch play-off, Babirye rose to card a par while Kabasweka once again crumbled with a double-bogey.

“Peace is a very good player, just that today, she was so unlucky. I just had a good day, nearly got a hole-in-one on par-3 No.17 and I also had a good par after coming from the bunker on par-4 No.18,” added Babirye.

The pair renew their rivalry on Thursday, with Tanzania Ladies Open champion Irene Nakalembe joining the fray for the Open glory.

UGC Ladies Open