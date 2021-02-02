Kitata targets Day Three rise at Nyali Safari Tours

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Willy Deus Kitata is hoping he can play better to enhance Uganda’s presence a little more on Day Three of the Nyali Golf & Country Club leg of the Safari Tour Series in Kenya today.

Kitata carded a round of one-over 72 for an aggregate score of 150 to tie in 13th place after two rounds at the par-71 course in Mombasa yesterday.

He and Deo Akope are the only Ugandans who made the cut at the halfway stage of the competition with Richard Baguma, Abbey Bagalana and Phillip Kasozi missing out.

“It was not the best today,” Kitata told Daily Monitor via phone yesterday. “My short game was off,” the US-based player said.

He carded three birdies on Holes No.1, No.11 and No.14 but collected a quartet of bogeys on Holes No.2, No.4, No.8 and No.13.

Kitata plans to rise up on the leaderboard today. “I’m going for everything, no laying up white or black, no in between,” he promised. He will tee-off at 9:30am in company of Kopan Timbe and Jacob Okello.

It is rather fair to laud Kitata for his show thus far having failed to make the Day One grade at December’s Uganda Professionals Golf Open at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

Akope who came second at the Uganda Open, is tied with Hebson Kutwa, Samuel Njoroge and Edwin Inana on an aggregate score of 11-over 153 and, he hopes to rise too to increase his share of the $10000 (Shs36.5m) kitty.

DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1.David Wakhu KEN 73 66 139

2.Simon Ngige KEN 70 70 140

3.Robson Chinhoi ZIM 73 69 142

T4.Greg Snow KEN 72 73 145

T4.Aloys Nsabimana RWA 78 67 145

T4.Jastas Madoya KEN 73 73 146

7.Dismas Indiza KEN 75 72 147

T8.Erick Ooko KEN 71 77 148

T8.Michael Madahana KEN 75 73 148

T10.Kopan Timbe KEN 75 74 149

T10.Mathew Wahome KEN 76 73 149

T10.Anthony Juma KEN 78 71 149

T13.Willy Kitata UGA 78 72 150

T19.Deo Akope KEN 80 73 153

- - - - CUT - - - - -

T30.Richard Baguma UGA 79 78 157

T34.Abbey Bagalana UGA 79 79 158

T45.Philip Kasozi UGA 79 84 163

