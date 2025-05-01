Kitimbo dedicates win to deceased Toolit

The golf fraternity in the country was left heartbroken after professional player and coach Brian Toolit succumbed to cancer in mid-March.

The pain was even more for his brother Rino Kitimbo. And since, Kitimbo had desired to honour Toolit in a special way within the sport he loved.

On Saturday, Kitimbo did not hold back. The engineer by profession played one superb round in honour of Toolit and he turned out as the overall winner of the April Monthly Mug at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) presented by Stanbic Bank.

Playing off handicap 15, Kitimbo was unmatched with a best score of 65 nett at the par-71 course in Kitante. “I feel wonderful, all glory to God,” he told this paper.

“Before playing, I envisioned winning an event and dedicating it to Brian’s legacy, and it came early. This is my first overall win, and I hope for more wins in the future,” he said.

Kitimbo first played golf in his late brother’s golf academy in Jinja in 2013 but he was always encouraged by his mother and Toolit to pursue school.

And it was after conquering the chemical and software engineering field that Kitimbo returned to train under Toolit in 2022. His handicap has dropped from 20 in January.

“I have been on a routine of disciplined practice since January with some good friends at UGC. Saturday’s Mug was a testament of hard work and discipline,” stated Kitimbo.

“Focusing on one hole at a time, making sure every shot counts and not beating myself up on mistakes. As one of my friends once said ‘don’t proceed a bad golf shot with another bad golf shot’,” he added.

He played nine pars and had one stellar birdie on the descending par-5 Hole No.13. There were three double-bogeys on the par-4 Hole No.2, par-3 Hole No.9 and par-4 Hole No.12.

Meanwhile, Yunus Bbaale topped men’s Group A with a score of 68 nett off handicap nine. “The putter was hot in addition to solid iron play,” remarked Bbaale.

He carded nine pars and two birdies on the par-5s Hole No.8 and Ho.13.

UGC STANBIC APRIL MUG

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner: Rino Kitimbo 65 nett

Senior Winner (M): Onyango Matata 66 nett

Senior Winner (L): Jennifer Opio 74 nett

Guest Winner: Bruce Aijuka 69 nett

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Yunus Bbaale 68 nett

Runner-Up: Joseph Cwinyaai 69 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Menon Manoj 67 nett

Runner-Up: David Batanda 68 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Francis Tumwine 66 nett

Runner-Up: Andrew Ainemukama 67 nett (c/b)

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

GROUP A

Winner: Gloria Mbaguta 69 nett

Runner-Up: Martha Babirye 71 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Ruth Ssali 77 nett (c/b)