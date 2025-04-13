Kivumbi soars to Turkish World Golf Cup Final

Martin Kivumbi beat the odds and a star-studded field to win the Ugandan edition of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup (TAWGC) by three strokes, held on Saturday, April 12 at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

Kivumbi’s nett score of 50 stableford points was unmatched, earning him the honour of representing Uganda at the Grand Finals in Antalya, Turkey later this year—a dream many golfers chase but few achieve.

“This is the biggest win of my career,” said the 35-year-old Kivumbi, a businessman involved in electrical supplies and renewable energy contracting. “It is a worthy victory. Special enough.”

Despite practicing only once every two months, the golfer—who plays off a handicap of 23—produced a composed round featuring one birdie (on Hole 13), six bogeys, two double bogeys, and nine pars. He was paired with seasoned players; Moses Matsiko and Arthur Gwako, who provided stiff competition.

Stand out show

Kivumbi attributed his win to focus and long-term familiarity with the game: “Practice and experience helped me. I’ve had many victories before—quite many, I can’t count—but this one stands out.”

When asked how he plans to celebrate, Kivumbi kept his eyes firmly on the prize. “Let November come—that’s the time for the Grand Final in Antalya. That’s when I’ll celebrate properly.”

For a man who hardly trains regularly, Kivumbi’s performance was nothing short of exceptional. His win now sets him on a path to fly the Ugandan flag on the global stage in Turkey.

While Martin Kivumbi stole the show, there were other notable performers. Hanif Moledina posted a solid 47 nett to finish second, closely followed by Drey Alexander on 41 nett.

The day’s Best Gross accolade went to Nick Snyman, who carded a round of 78 while playing off handicap 4. In the fun categories, Banza Matsiko and Nice Janda showcased sharp accuracy to win the Nearest to the Pin prizes for men and women respectively, rounding off a competitive day in Kigo.

TURKISH AIRLINES WORLD GOLF CUP

Results – Top Three Winners

Martin Kivumbi 50 nett

Hanif Moledina 47 nett

Drey Alexander 41 nett

Best Gross Score

Nick Snyman 78

Nearest to the Pin

M: Banza Matsiko