Koowe, Kisembo conquer Entebbe Challenge final

Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo are over the moon. They are the new champions of the Entebbe Club Match-play Golf Challenge after beating the pairing of Richard Mwami and Tony Kisadha in a closely contested final at the weekend.

Koowe and Kisembo became the second all-female pairing to win this title after they powered to a 3/1 (3-up with a hole to spare) victory on the green of the par-4 Hole No.17.

“We feel so happy,” Kisembo told this paper. “We really did our best but these guys were not easy for sure,” said Koowe.

They had emulated Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime who won the 2018 title after beating Paul Kaheru and Joseph Bagabo 2-up.

“We were motivated by Kabasweka’s 2018 win. Since the semi-finals, she has been there for us, giving us advice and support in the gallery,” stated Koowe.

Following a downpour in Entebbe, a sizable gallery of about 50 people followed the two pairings in the final which teed-off at lunch time.

Koowe and Kisembo were finely off the mark, leading 2-up after taking par-5 No.1 and par-4 No.3 before squaring the rest of the holes until Kisadha and Mwami halved the deficit on the green of the short par-3 Hole No.8.

The pairings squared Holes par-4 No.9 and par-3 No.10 but gears began to shift again for the ladies as they won Holes par-5 No.11 and par-4 No.13 to lead 3-up.

Mwami and Kisadha won at the par-5 15th green to trail 2-up but Koowe and Kisembo won at the 17th to savour delight.

“Our short game was off,” admitted Kisadha, Entebbe Club’s trustee. “We forgot our A game,” said Mwami.

“Team work, we were communicating and correcting each other on every mistake on every hole. We played regulation and not attacking. And we had no pressure,” added Koowe who made a pretty long putt for birdie on the 13th green.

Koowe and Kisembo started playing golf at Tooro Golf Club in 2018 and 2019 and before pairing for the Challenge, they had known each other since 2019. Their chemistry worked perfectly.

SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

TOURNAMENT FINAL - RESULT

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami 3/1

3RD PLACE P/O: Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye vs. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe 1-up (s/d p/o)

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye 4/3

Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe 2/1

ENTEBBE CHALLENGE FINAL RESULTS

Seniors Winner (55+): Celestine Ndagijimana 36 points

SUBSIDIARY RESULTS

MEN

GROUP A: Albert Gitta 35 pts (c/b)

GROUP B: Nathan Mubiru 41 pts

GROUP C: Arthur Arinaitwe 41 pts

LADIES

GROUP A: Sarah Nduhukire 38 pts

GROUP B: Peace Hellen 44 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Bridget Basiima

M: Peter Apell

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Lillian Koowe

M: Twinemanzi Tumubweine

CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS

2024: Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka

2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri