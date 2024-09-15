Koowe, Kisembo match on to Entebbe Challenge final

Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo are over the moon. They will become the only second all-female pairing to feature in the final of Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Match-play Challenge when they face Tony Kisadha and Richard Mwami on October 12.Koowe and Kisembo are still standing strong in Season VIII of the clubhouse knockout championship presented by Stanbic Bank, after they comfortably beat Walter Tukahiirwa and Lambert Tumwesigye 4/3 (4-up with three holes to spare) in the semifinal outing on Saturday.And the two friends who hail from Tooro Club couldn’t hide their excitement during the 19th hole prize-giving ceremony choreographed by DStv for Business.“I can’t tell the happiness,” Koowe gathered herself, “I am so happy. The pressure is just increasing,” she admitted. “We were on form from the start of the match, we were driving and chipping,” noted Koowe who played off a scratch handicap.They let their opponents by 4-up at halfway stage after winning Holes par-5 No.1, par-4 No.3, par-5 No.7 and par-4 No.9. The run went on, leading 6-up after taking par-3 Hole No.10 and par-5 Hole No.11.Tukahiirwa and Tumwesigye won the a hole for the first time on the day at the short par-3 No.12 and won at the par-4 13th green near the cricket clubhouse but when Koowe and Kisembo squared the next two holes, the contest had been put to bed.They now emulate Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime who reached the 2018 Challenge final and won it. This time, Koowe and Kisembo will face the experienced pairing of Mwami and EGC trustee Kisadha, who defeated Emmanuel Lwanga and Vincent Asiimwe 2/1 at the par-4 Hole No.17.“We are excited but humble in our experience,” a calm Mwami said. Mwami and Kisadha had a delightful moment on the stage, when their 'manager' Joseph Bagabo opted to request in local dialect Lusoga, that the final against the ladies next month be moved to Busoga. “We controlled the game, but they (Lwanga and Asiimwe) are very good players. It was not their day. It was also not ours but we were in a better position. None of us played our A game,” admitted Kisadha.Mwami and Kisadha led 3-up after Hole No.7 but Lwanga was gracious. “We fought to take it up to No.17,” he said. Lwanga and Asiimwe will face Tukahiirwa and Tumwesigye for the third place next month.SEASON VIII - STANBIC EGC MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIPSEMIFINAL RESULTSLillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo bt. Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye 4/3Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami bt. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe 2/1TOURNAMENT FINAL - OCTOBER 12Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo vs. Tony Kisadha & Richard MwamiTHIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF: Walter Tukahiirwa & Lambert Tumwesigye vs. Emmanuel Lwanga & Vincent Asiimwe CAST OF EBB MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE WINNERS 2023: Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri