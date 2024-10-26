Kyomugisha eyes title defence at Tooro Ladies Open

Martha Babirye sent reminders of her quality craft after she tied third for the best finish by a Ugandan during the 74th Uganda Ladies Golf Open in Entebbe back in August.

The three-time Uganda Open champion Babirye had taken a blip on and off the course in the 12-month period before Entebbe.

And Babirye has taken it a notch higher, winning the Western Ladies Open over four courses in Kenya. Last weekend, she made the most of home advantage to win the Jinja Ladies Open by a margin of seven strokes.

Such is the form she is carrying across the Nile River when she travels to play at the second Tooro Ladies Open which tees-off at the nine-hole par-70 course in Fort Portal today.

“I just hope to have fun,” said handicap two player Babirye. “I am looking at it in a positive way. I will just play the course the way it is,” she said.

Unlike Jinja, Babirye has not played in Fort Portal since winning the 2018 Centennial Golf tournament. “Jinja was good. It’s a home course and I was practicing a lot in Kenya. My swing is on and I am playing well,” she added.

However, she will have to wrestle the title over 36 holes from defending champion Meron Kyomugisha, who came fourth in Jinja, 15 shots adrift after three rounds.

“The greens in Jinja were challenging. In Fort Portal, the only thing I have to do is to stay on the fairway, take my time, more concentration and I can score,” said handicap five player Kyomugisha.

It is expected to be a three-way race comprising Tooro lady captain Peace Kabasweka, who lost to Kyomugisha by six strokes last year.

Kabasweka must beat the tournament preparation demands and then chase glory. “My target is to play level gross,” she said, “The course is in good condition, the fairways are all green.”

“This year’s edition is special because I expect good turn up since golfers have been part of the preparations from the start,” she added.

Kabasweka expects a field from clubs including West Nile, Mbale, Serena, Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, Namulonge, Kilembe, Kabale, Kinyara and Mbarara.

TOORO LADIES GOLF OPEN

Event: 2nd

Dates: October 25-26

Venue: Tooro Golf Club, Fort Portal

Mode of play: Medal

Expected field: 100 players

2023 Winner: Meron Kyomugisha