Local pros want to grow with new PGM Challenge

The professional arm of golf in Uganda has for long lived in the shadows of the amateurs.

The Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) for a while has wanted to rise. The UPGA members at the weekend moved from the talking stage to action when they launched the Professional Golfers Monthly (PGM) Challenge.

The PGM Challenge will happen every third Friday of the month as a new test for the men and ladies in the paid ranks.

For starters, the idea was mooted with support from selected members of Uganda Golf Club (UGC), little wonder the inaugural round happened at the par-72 course in Kitante.

“We intend to start a professional golfers Tour, an initiative that hasn’t been around before,” said Hussein Bagalana, one of the key planners for PGM.

They raised a kitty of Shs1.8m with significant contribution from Uganda Golf Union president Moses Mastiko and friends of UPGA.

UPGA members each contributed Shs100000 as entry fees which were added to raise the prize money and Adolf Muhumuza emerged as the best player with a return of three-under 69.

“PGM will really help us,” said Muhumuza, who hails from Tooro Club in Fort Portal. “The main problem we’ve been facing as Ugandan pros is that we have not been participating in any competitions.

“We’ve been sitting for six months then a tournament comes up. Now with a chance to play monthly, it charges us instead of waiting for one big Open,” he added.

Muhumuza carded eagles on par-5 Holes No.1 and No.8 as well as birdies on par-4s No.5 and No.7 as well as on par-3 Hole No.9 and par-5 Hole No.13.

But his solid first nine was decimated by bogeys on the par-4 Hole No.2 and the two par-3s No.6 and No.11 and it was worse with a double-bogey on par-4 Hole No.12.

“I wanted to play like eight-under but the double bogeys,” the 2014 and 2016 Uganda Amateur Open runner-up stated.

UPGA has a membership of about 50 players and Bagalana is confident both entries and prize money will scale on the next round due August 25.

PGM CHALLENGE - FIRST EDITION

FINAL LEADERBOARD - TOP FOUR

1 Adolf Muhumuza 69

2 Grace Kasango 71

3 Hussein Bagalana 73

4 Herman Mutawe 74

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Full Name: Professional Golfers Monthly Challenge

Organisers: Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA)

Entries: Pros

First Edition kitty: Shs1.8m

Next event: August 25

Happening: Monthly

Sponsors: Moses Matsiko & friends