Long-hitting Twesigye excels in Muema Challenge

Typically, engineers do work that is anonymous with precision, accuracy and numbers. And golf being what it is, it is not surprising that Engineer Ignatious Twesigye has become such a formidable player today.

On Saturday during the inaugural Ugandan leg of the 10-year-old Muema Challenge, the handicap 7 golfer put on a masterclass in the long game enroute to emerging as winner in the gross category at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa at Kigo.

His return of 80 gross was the best of the day and it earned him a beautiful trophy, a cool Shs369,200 and a gift pack from the organizers.

It wasn’t Twesigye’s only win of the day. Using most of his towering frame, he drove beautifully on the par-4 no1 to claim the longest drive honours too.

“The funny thing is that I didn’t catch it well,” Twesigye later said. “When it left my club face, I felt like I hadn’t hit the sweet spot. So I was surprised that I took home longest,” he added.

Twesigye’s driver was so impressive on the day that his playing partner Moses Matsiko, the former president of the Uganda Golf Union, could only watch on in awe.

“That man, Iggy, is mad. On number 12, he was 10 yards to the green,” Matsiko remarked. “He was pumping it like crazy. I hit a superb shot on number 1 but I was nowhere near him.” For context, number 12 is a par-4.

If there is one area where Twesigye needs to work on, it is around the green. “My chipping is still not there yet,” he acknowledged. “In fact, if I was chipping well, I could have shot a 74 or 75. But I won't stop working on the short game, and all other aspects of this beautiful game.”

For his longest drive, Twesigye received Shs92,300 and another trophy. His pocket was Shs461,500 richer when he drove out of Kigo for home.

Twesigye is intent on playing the game to the best of his ability and to do that, he has intensified his practice regime while acquiring fitted PXG clubs that have greatly impacted on his distance and precision.

His pitching wedge is upwards of 165 yards and that explains why he is struggling with wedge shots. Twesigye’s inclination to embrace the challenge of competing on different golf courses with their varying degrees of difficulty has made him mentally hardened.

A watchful Twesigye.

The Muema Challenge, started by former Karen Country Club chairman Muema Muindi, has become a popular series on the golf calendar with events held at Vipingo Ridge, Mt Kipipiri Golf Resort and Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

Its primary purpose is to use the platform of golf to champion networking among new groups of people across the borders of East Africa. The Muema Challenge has also undertaken charity causes to give back to the community.

Saturday’s event saw Kevin Smith emerge as the overall winner while Marvin Kagoro came out triumphant as the East Africa champion. Smith received Shs461,500 while Kagoro earned Shs323,000.

However, most of the other categories were dominated by Kenyan golfers for both the male and female categories.

Muema Challenge results

Nearest to the pin – ladies – Daphne Maina (Shs92,300)

Nearest to the pin – men – Luke Nyakarahuka (Shs92,300)

Longest drive – ladies – Peace Kabasweka (Shs92,300)

Longest drive – men – Ignatious Twesigye (Shs92,300)

2nd nine runner-up – Mark Misumi (Shs92,300)

2nd nine winner – Gaston Gasore (Shs130,460)

1st nine runner-up – Dr Moka Lantum (Shs92,300)

2nd nine winner – Jimmy Adiga (Shs138,460)

Div B runner-up – Joyce Kabura (Shs230,750)

Div B winner – Matthew Nviiri (Shs276,920)

Div A runner-up – Luke Nyakabura (Shs230,750)

Div B winner – Mwai Mbuthia (Shs276,920)

East Africa winner – Marvin Kagoro (Shs323,000)

Gross winner – Ignatious Twesigye (Shs369,200)