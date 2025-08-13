Lugazi offers Uganda Open new feel

The Uganda Golf Open quickly turned into a five-in-one tournament and the country’s most prestigious event then began doing a cycle around Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante, Entebbe Club and the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa.

When it made a bow in 2019 at Serena Resort in Kigo, it felt totally new. In Entebbe last year, Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Jackson Were announced the 2025 edition would go to the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.

And so, it’s going to happen. For the first-time ever, the Uganda Open will move out of the Kampala Metropolitan Area and move to Buikwe district with Lugazi, formerly Mehta Golf Club, staging the championship from August 22 to September 13.

“It’s going to be a golf tourism tournament of some sort. What a fantastic golf course that Lugazi presents,” remarked Were during the launch this week.

“It was a very ambitious decision taken by UGU so that the game is spread across the country,” admitted Lugazi Club captain Paul N.J. “We extremely happy and what we could do to make the course the most attractive.”

So Lugazi has undergone a significant revamp over the past two years. The course proprietors sugar manufacturers Mehta Group remodeled it to 18 holes and it is now a par-70 course.

For anyone to win the trophies on offer beginning with the fifth Seniors Open from August 21-23 until the 20th Uganda Professional Open due September 10-13, each will need to beat the 702-yard hole - the longest par-5 Hole in Africa.

Reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Reagan Akena is born and bred in Lugazi but, such is the new test for over 600 players expected to compete.

And these developed expectedly excited UGU’s partners especially title sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) whose commitment under brand Johnnie Walker grew to a package of Shs650m for sponsorship and execution of the tournament, some 50km away from the heart of the capital.

“It’s a gamble to take it out of Kampala. It’s a bold gamble, we are not only relying on golfers but other people,” admitted UBL managing director Andrew Kilonzo. “We are at the fore front of unlocking and showcasing the beauty that is all over the country and golf offers a perfect opportunity.

“We are going to a fantastic new location, it was very exciting for us as a team. Another gem in the crown of Uganda and it is so exciting to go there with Johnnie Walker and bring a whole slew of golfers and spectators because at our events, it’s all about getting, elevating and informing new consumers, new players and partners on this journey,” he added.

A part of that sponsorship will cover Shs150m kitty for the professionals whose defending champion Zambian Dayne Moore. Uganda’s leading pro Ronald Rugumayo and his manager Peter Mujuni came later at the press conference at the UBL office gardens in Luzira.

Besides, Absa Bank announced a Shs300m package with a significant portion cover the Pro-Am event due September 9, an offer running for a seventh year.

“The ultimate prize is for the top 10 golfers (five amateurs and five professionals) in the Pro-Am leg who get an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in next year’s Magical Kenya Open,” said Absa’s head of global corporates, Judith Bulamu.

Together with other partners like MTN, National Council of Sports (NCS), Crown Beverages, Pinnacle Security, Case Clinic, Vivo Energy, Isuzu, Medisell Uganda, R&A and the International Golf Federation, Were hopes the championship leaves a lasting mark.

CAST OF UGANDA AMATEUR OPEN WINNERS



2024: Reagan Joseph Akena (UGA)

2023: Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA)

2022: Andrew Ssekibejja (UGA)

2021: Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA)

2020: John Lejirma (KEN)



2019: Daniel Nduva (KEN)



2018: Ronald Otile (UGA)



2017: Ronald Rugumayo (UGA)



2016: Ronald Otile (UGA)



2015: Ronald Otile (UGA)



2014: Willy Deus Kitata (UGA)



2013: Peter Ssendawula (UGA)



2012: Phillip Kasozi (UGA)



2011: Rogers Byaruhanga (UGA)



2010: Brian Mwesigwa (UGA)



2009: Peter Ssendawula (UGA)



2008: George Olayo (UGA)



2007: Nicholas Rokoine (KEN)



2006: Amos Kamya (UGA)



2005: Charles Yokwe (UGA)

2022 UGANDA GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Aug 22 - Sept 13

Venue: Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Location: Lugazi, Buikwe District

Size: Par-72

Expected field: 600 players

Pros’ kitty: Shs150m

Sponsors: Uganda Breweries (Johnnie Walker), MTN Uganda, Absa Bank, National Council of Sports, Crown Beverages, Pinnacle Security, Case Clinic, Vivo Energy, Isuzu, Medisell Uganda Ltd, NCS, R&A, International Golf Federation

RUN OF OPEN EVENTS

5th Seniors Open: August 21-23

75th Ladies Open: August 28-30

84th Amateur Open: September 3-6

Pro-Am: September 9

20th Professional Open: September 10-13

2024 UGANDA GOLF OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

THE WINNERS ROTA PER EVENT/EDITION

Juniors Open: Cosmos Ociti & Winne Musuya

74th Ladies Strokeplay Open: Iddy Madina (Tanzania)

4th Seniors Open: Steven Katwiremu (Uganda) & Edrae Kagombe (Uganda)

83rd Amateur Open: Reagan Joseph Akena (Uganda)

Absa Bank Pro-Am: Celestin Nsanzuwera (Rwanda)

19th Professionals Open: Dayne Moore (Zambia)

UGANDA LADIES OPEN

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2024: Iddy Madina (TAZ)

2023: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2022: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2019: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2018: Neema Olomi (TAZ)

2017: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2016: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2015: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2014: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2013: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2012: Angel Eaton (TAN)

2011: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2010: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2009: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

2008: Melissa Nawa (ZAM)

2007: Mary Karano (KEN)

2006: Mary Karano (KEN)

2005: Sophie Viggo (TAZ)

2004: Rose Naliaka (KEN)

2003: Esther Okullo (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2024: Madina won by 2 strokes

2023: Kabasweka won by 1 stroke

2022: Babirye won by 5 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2020: Babirye won by 2 strokes

2019: Babirye won by 1 stroke

2018: Olomi won by 2 strokes

2017: Eaton won by 2 strokes

2016: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2015: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2014: Namakula won by 12 strokes

2013: Eaton won by 8 strokes

2012: Eaton won by 5 strokes

2011: Namakula won by 5 strokes

2010: Namakula won by a 1 stroke

2009: Kamukama edged Karano in a sudden death play-off

CAST OF UGANDA PRO OPEN WINNERS

2024: Dayne Moore (ZAM)

2023: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2022: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2021: Jastas Madoya (KEN)

2020: Robson Chinhoi (ZIM)

2019: Muthiya Madalisto (ZAM)

2018: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2017: Stephen Ferreira (POR)

2016: Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015: Muthiya Madalitso (ZAM)

2014: Deo Akope (UGA)

2013: Vincent Byamukama (UGA)

2012: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010: Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (RWA)

2009: Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007: Dismas Indiza (KEN)