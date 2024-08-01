Lukyamuzi, Mugisha Triumph at Illustrious Hima Chairman’s Cup

The Hima Chairman's Cup 2024 concluded with Picole Lukyamuzi and Ruth Mugisha emerging as the overall winners, highlighting a weekend filled with competitive sports and vibrant celebrations at Entebbe Club.

Remarkable round

Lukyamuzi clinched the overall men's title with a score of 69 nett. Reflecting on his performance, He said; "The choice of clubs was a very big determinant factor. I decided to make use of my dependable clubs in the bag—3 wood for the long yards, 7 Iron for anything within a range of 140 to 210 yards, and the sand wedge for any bunker shots and shots within 120 yards. The front nine went okay; I had a few mishaps only on Hole 1 where I picked up a triple bogey. I lost steam towards the end, picking up double bogeys on holes 16, 17, and 18."

Lukyamuzi credited his victory to adapting and believing in his club choice and the motivation from a group side bet. "Adapting and believing in the club choice was key, and also the group side bet gave me some motivation," he added. This win marks his biggest triumph in his three years of participating, alongside numerous side bet victories.

Peris Vanessa celebrates her group A Ladies trophy.

Journey to victory

Mugisha, who secured the overall ladies' title with a score of 75 nett, shared her experience of the tournament. "The game came from our four ball—it was very competitive. Stanley Muhwezi, Casper Okiru, Boniface Toko, and I had a bet hole by hole, but not for money, just bragging rights," she explained. Despite considering herself a weekend golfer, Mugisha was in competitive mode, using a four-club game strategy: driver, four iron, pitching wedge, and putter.

"I wanted to use a 9-iron, but I picked a six. I discarded the six and used the pitching wedge (PW). I could have played better had I converted the PW and played it as a nine for my short game—approach and chipping. I didn’t know I had won towards the end. We played with one card; I was officiating during the 19th hole. I had the book with me but hadn’t checked the results. The score wasn’t really something to write home about, but I won," Mugisha recounted.

Subsidiary’s best

In the men's groups, Peter Apell triumphed in Group A after shooting 71 nett, while Geoffrey Byamugisha led Group B with 70 nett. Ssubi Kiwanuka clinched Group C after carding 71 nett, in a show of consistency across all groups.

For the ladies, Peris Venessa emerged victorious in Group A after returning 77 nett, and Charity Tushabomwe topped Group B with 78 nett. Their performances demonstrated the competitive spirit and skill present among the female golfers.

For the guest’s category, Ivan Ssettimba notched the men's title with 69 nett, and Dinah Acen Ongol took the ladies' crown with 71 nett. Their impressive performances added an exciting dimension to the tournament.

The seniors' competition saw Robert Sabiiti claiming the men’s gong with 74 nett on countback, while Susan Knight secured the ladies' title with 84 nett. Their experience and skill were evident as they navigated the challenging course.

Seasoned campainers Anthony Agaba and Gloria Mbaguta won the Longest Drive competition for men and women, respectively, showcasing their powerful swings. In the Nearest to the Pin contest, Sam Kacungira and Evelyn Atukunda emerged victorious, highlighting their precision and accuracy.

David Odiama tees off on hole number 18.

Galaxy of disciplines

The championship also featured a variety of other sports disciplines, reflecting Entebbe Club's all-inclusive sports culture. In table tennis, Agamile Samson reigned supreme, demonstrating his agility and quick reflexes. Edith Wamalwa showcased her prowess in lawn tennis, securing a well-deserved victory with her strategic play and consistent performance.

Milton Edimu triumphed in the pool table competition, exhibiting his sharp focus and steady hand. Jacob Byamukama emerged as the darts champion, showcasing his precision and concentration. In chess, Phillip Kazibwe outsmarted his opponents with his strategic moves, securing the top spot. Richard Mugisha won the scrabble competition with a score of 348, highlighting his vocabulary and strategic thinking.

Celebrations & sponsorship

The tournament concluded with a lively celebration at the famed 19th hole, where participants and guests enjoyed dining, feasting, and merry-making.

Outstanding performers were awarded trophies and plaques, with salutations to the sponsors, headlined by Hima Cement, for their generous support of the event. The Hima Chairman’s Cup remains a prestigious annual event on Entebbe Club’s calendar, reflecting the club’s commitment to fostering sports and community spirit.

HIMA CHAIRMAN'S CUP 2024

Overall Winners

M: Picole Lukyamuzi 69 nett

L: Mugisha Ruth 75 nett

Entebbe Hima Chairman's Golf Cup overall winners Ruth Mugisha (L)and Picole Lukyamuzi.

Group Winners - Men

A: Peter Apell 71 nett

B: Geoffrey Byamugisha 70 nett

C: Ssubi Kiwanuka 71 nett

Group Winners – Ladies

A: Peris Venessa 77 nett

B: Charity Tushabomwe 78 nett

Guest Winners

M: Ivan Ssettimba 69 nett

L: Dinah Acen Ongol 71 nett

Seniors Winners

M: Robert Sabiiti 74 nett c/b

L: Susan Knight 84 nett

Longest Drive

M: Anthony Agaba

L: Gloria Mbaguta

Nearest to the Pin

M: Sam Kacungira

L: Evelyn Atukunda

OTHER DISCPLINES

Winner – Table Tennis

Samson Agamile

Winner – Lawn Tennis

Edith Wamalwa

Winner – Pool Table

Milton Edimu

Winner – Darts

Jacob Byamukama

Winner - Chess

Phillip Kazibwe

Winner – Scramble