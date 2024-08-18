Madina gets vital second win over Kabasweka

Iddy Madina is a popular name in circles of amateur women’s golf across south, east and central Africa.

The Tanzanian knows how to get her name onto the top of leaderboards at different courses in the region.

It may have taken her a while to do that in Uganda but on Saturday, Madina reminded everyone of her class and quality after she beat the field to win the sixth Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Golf Open at Kitante.

Making a return to the par-72 course for the first time since finishing second at the 73rd Uganda Ladies Open last October, Madina held onto her early lead to win the 54-hole stroke-play competition with an aggregate score of 230 gross.

“This time, it worked well. Last year, I lost by one. This time, God has granted it to me,” Madina said moments before receiving her trophy during the 19th hole prize-giving ceremony on Saturday.

Peace Kabasweka lines up a putt on hole number seven.

The Arusha-based player is onto something though. After losing the Uganda Ladies Open by a stroke to Peace Kabasweka last October, Madina returned to the drawing board.

She has participated in two major competitions this year and won them. The first was the Zambia Ladies Open which she garnered at Lusaka Golf Club in early July.

Madina beat Kabasweka in Lusaka by 21 shots. At Kitante, Kabasweka still came second to Madina, this time losing by five strokes.

By the end of the descending par-4 Hole No.14 on Saturday afternoon, Kabasweka was chasing two strokes following birdies on Holes par-4 No.3, par-3 No.11 and par-5 No.13.

But when Kabasweka double-bogeyed on the greens of par-4 Holes No.15 and No.16, to add to her bogeys on Holes par-5 No.1, par-5 No.5 and par-3 No.9, Madina was home and dry.

Iddy Madina kisses her UGC Ladies Golf Open trophy.

Madina herself had birdies on Holes No.3 and par-5 No.8 but she had fought to hold off damage from bogeys on Holes par-4 No.2, No.7, No.9, par-4 No.10, No.11 and par-3 No.17.

“It was tough. The conditions changed, there was a lot of wind on Day One and the greens were hard,” 2022 winner Kabasweka conceded.

“I wasn’t doing so well on the short game. I lost a lot of strokes,” she added.

Kabasweka is hoping to defend her Uganda Open crown in Entebbe and a new chapter of her rivalry with Madina will be auditioned again in a few days. The gallery will be watching.

2024 UGC LADIES OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 78 76 76 230

2 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 80 78 77 235

T3 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 82 79 76 237

T3 Gloria Mbaguta (UGA) 85 74 78 237

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Ladies Nett Winner: Lillian Koowe 211 nett

Ladies Winner (Group): Jill Birungi Pinda 73 nett

Seniors Winner (L): Katy Kabenge 146 gross

Gross Amateurs Winner (M): Joseph Cwinyaai 219

Seniors Winner (M): Steven Katwiremu 72 nett

Hole in one: Alexander Kasendwa

GROUP WINNERS (MEN)

GROUP A: Yunus Bbaale 70 nett

GROUP B: Tushar Mashru 69 nett

GROUP C: Herbert Kamuntu 71 nett

NEAREST TO PIN

M: Ernest Rukundo

L: Martha Babirye

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Isaiah Tugumenawe

L: Peace Kabasweka

UGC LADIES OPEN

CAST OF WINNERS

2018: Irene Nakalembe (Won by 7 strokes)

2019: Martha Babirye (Won by 1 stroke)

2020: Not held (Covid-19 Pandemic)

2021: Martha Babirye (Won via sudden-death play-off)

2022: Peace Kabasweka (Won by 1 stroke)

2023: Evah Magala (Won by 3 strokes)