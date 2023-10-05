Magala shoots 75 to lead UGC Ladies Open

Evah Magala wasn’t even going to make it in time to Uganda Golf Club (UGC) but everything else fell in place and she, on Thursday, assumed a one-shot lead after Day One action of the sixth Kitante Ladies Open.

The experienced golfer Magala returned a score of three-over 75 to lead the field in quest for glory over the 54-hole stroke-play competition at the par-72 course.

“I thank God for today’s game,” Magala told this paper. Magala only landed at Entebbe Airport from Nigeria at 3am after competing at two Independence Cup events at IBB and Tukur Yusuf Buratai (TYB) courses in Abuja.

She actually won the gross contest at TYB and, her counterpart left-hander Gloria Mbaguta missed her flight from Naija land thereby failing to make it on time to Kitante.

Carrying a bout of fatigue following several flight stops, Magala teed-off at 10am and struggled to find her rhythm.

“If it weren’t for the traffic, I would have already been home sleeping,” she said last evening

“I couldn’t drive but on the back nine, it was better. My putting was bad on the first holes and that’s because, comparing the greens, Abuja greens were slower,” Magala narrated.

The handicap two player Magala fired a total three birdies and six bogeys, four of these coming on Holes par-5s No.1 and No.5 as well as par-3s No.6 and No.9.

Magala had birdies on par-5 Holes No.3 and No.8 and whereas she still carded bogeys on Holes par-4 No.10 and par-3 No.13 but she left the course with a birdie on the par-4 16th green.

“I shot 36 (one-over) on the back nine because I was used. I realised that no one could feel pity for me so I had to step up on my own.”

“I just want to take my game and enjoy it, I want to give it my best,” added Magala ahead of the next two rounds.

She leads defending champion Peace Kabasweka by a shot after the latter two birdies and six bogeys.

UGC LADIES OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Evah Magala (UGA) 75

2 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 76

3 Resty Nalutaaya (UGA) 78

4 Berna Musanabera (UGA) 79

T5 Martha Babirye (UGA) 80

T5 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 80

T5 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 80

8 Lydia Mutesi (UGA) 81

T9 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 82

T9 Monica Ntege (UGA) 82

UGC LADIES OPEN

CAST OF WINNERS

2018: Irene Nakalembe (Won by 7 strokes)

2019: Martha Babirye (Won by 1 stroke)

2020: Not held (Covid-19 Pandemic)

2021: Martha Babirye (Won via sudden-death play-off)

2022: Peace Kabasweka (Won by 1 stroke)