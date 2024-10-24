Matata eyes 2025 Uganda Open after Lugazi Seniors victory

Godfrey Onyango Matata, the 71-year-old multiple golf champion, added another trophy to his collection by emerging victorious at the Uganda Seniors Golf Tournament (Central Region) held at the scenic Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club on October 19. Shooting an impressive 84 gross on a challenging course, Matata proved his resilience despite facing tougher conditions due to a recent handicap adjustment.

Matata, who is accustomed to playing as a nine-handicap golfer at UGC Kitante, competed with a handicap of five at Lugazi, further increasing the level of difficulty. Reflecting on his round, Matata remarked, "The round was good, but not terrific. It was challenging but I love challenges, and I am happy I emerged with the best gross in the Seniors category."

The hilly terrain and unpredictable slopes of the Lugazi course posed a tough test for even the most experienced golfers. "Reaching the green on regulation was quite a challenge because of the hills. It was difficult to pick the right club," Matata explained. His highlight of the day was a precise shot on the tricky 8th hole, where he landed nearest to the pin.

Scrambled pars

Despite not sinking any birdies, Matata managed several scrambled pars, which contributed to his winning score. His victory in Lugazi marks yet another triumph in his long and decorated career in senior golf tournaments.

Looking ahead, Matata is already setting his sights on the 2025 Uganda Open, which will be hosted at the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club for the first time. “I look forward to being back on this course with the Uganda Open in mind. I enjoyed playing here, and I’m eager to test myself again next year,” he said.

With his latest win, Matata continues to prove that age is no barrier in the sport, and his passion for golf remains as strong as ever. He played in the company of Hon. John Byabagambi – another classy veteran.

The tournament, facilitated by Lugazi Sugar and City Tyres, saw several other golfers crowned champions across various categories, but it was Matata’s exceptional performance that stole the spotlight. As he gears up for more challenges at Lugazi, he is a golfer with unfinished business, ready to add another Uganda Open title to his name.

Uganda Seniors Golf Tournament

Central Region Results

Gross Winners

M: Godfrey Matata 84 gross

L: Dr. Rose Azuba 94 gross

Gold (Men, 75+ years): J. Bitwire 68 nett

Silver (Men, 65-74 years): William BIzibu 73 nett

Bronze (Men, 55-64 years): Godwin Murungi 82 nett C/B

Gold (Ladies, 65+ years): Grace Obua 78 nett

Silver (Ladies, 55-64 years): Jennifer Opio – 78 nett

Group Winners – Men

A: Shashank Sachin Gadre 72 nett c/b

B: Enock Mukibi 70 nett

C: Gerald Ateremwa – 68 nett

Group Winners – Ladies

A: Julia Joan Nampewo 73 nett

B: Hisae Kosiba 74 nett

Side Bets

Longest Drive (Senior Men): Ashelem Olwenyi

Longest Drive (Senior Ladies): Monica Ntege

Nearest to the Pin (Senior Ladies): Grace Obua