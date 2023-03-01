Mawocha surprised by Stanbic UGC Mug win

Tiney Mawocha is a busy man. He faced persuasion from his wife to rest at the weekend upon his return from the USA a few days ago.

But the inner man in him pushed him to head to Uganda Golf Club (UGC) at Kitante for the season opening Monthly Mug presented by Stanbic Bank.

And it paid off as he toasted one of his best rounds ever, going on to win the event at the par-72 course with a score of 65 nett off handicap index 20,3.

“I must confess that I had not played golf for over a month,” Mawocha, a banker by profession, said, “I came back, I was a bit jet-lagged. I went out to just have fun but I was surprised that I played very well.”

“I was relaxed, I didn’t think about competition. I kind of consider myself more of a social golfer,” added the man who first played the game 13 years ago in Swaziland.

Mawocha’s handicap has since dropped to 19 after his round which comprised no birdie and some six pars.

The event had attracted a field of about 200 players, with the lead sponsors making some new introductions to their four-year relationship with Stanbic.

“This year we’ve got great partners on board who we’ve chosen selectively to help enrich the experience of our customers,” remarked Sam Mwogeza, Head of Consumer and High Net-Worth-Stanbic Bank.

A part of that involves a golf clinic at UGC but for the Mugs, new partners World Navi had put out a brand new Land Cruiser car for a hole-in-one quest on the short par-3 Hole No.11.

Mawocha meanwhile won a business class air ticket to Dubai courtesy of Fly Dubai. “It’s just part of an experience to create an inspiration to do better,” Mwogeza added.

STANBIC UGC MONTHLY MUG

Overall Winner: Tineyi Mawocha 65 nett

Overall Seniors Winner: Arthur Gakwandi 71 nett (c/b)

Guest Winner: Steven Kabugo 62 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Aggrey Mutaka 69 nett

B: Peter Wakholi 68 nett

C: Fred Rurangirwa 68 nett (c/b)

LADIES

A: Gertrude Acato 70 nett

B: Anne Njeri 67 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Alexander Matsiko

L: Katy Kabenge

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Morris Ashaba