Mbaguta looks to elevate women at UGC Ladies Open

Gloria Mbaguta has served golf in varying capacities both as a player at the national team level and even as an administrator.

With her formidable background in civil engineering, Mbaguta helped several lady captains of Uganda Golf Club (UGC), serving on committees in varying roles from the times of Agnes Konde, Evah Magala, Dr. Mary Ochieng and most recently under Wendy Angu’Deyo.

Angu’Deyo in March handed over office to Mbaguta and beginning Monday, the latter will stage UGC’s biggest championship of the year - the UGC Ladies Golf Open.

The tournament has grown in stature, with many players viewing it as a perfect precursor before the Uganda Ladies Open tournament.

However, like 2023, Mbaguta has set out six days of action until Saturday at the par-72 course in Kitante to offer everyone a bite at the cherry.

“We wanted to embrace everybody who participates in golf at different skill levels and different walks of life,” the left-hand golfer said during the tournament launch at the UGC club house terrace on Thursday.

A field of more than 250 competitors in different groups of the gross amateurs, gross ladies, subsidiaries and professionals will grace the course. However, it is the caddies, sponsored by Ekspresso, who tee-off first on Monday.

The tournament is rated as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event and there the gross amateur ladies - who hold the main event - will play for three rounds.

Mbaguta has developed and built bonds over the past 15 years as a UGC member. In that, she has found a relatively comfortable landing in her first four months in the role.

“It’s good, there's good cooperation from the team I am working with, both club and section team,” stated Mbaguta, a national team member since 2016.

And inevitably, 17 sponsors have come on board to support the tournament. For the gross ladies, they will compete for Shs7m while the amateur men will play for Shs5m. And the professionals’ kitty remains at Shs10m, as it were in 2024.

“We are grateful for the support. When we knocked at your doors, you opened and gave us what you have,” the handicap four player thanked the sponsors with Kenya Airways and Green Leaf Motors present.

“When it comes to promoting golf, when it’s ladies, we even have a softer spot,” said Kenya Airways country manager Felix Mwangangi who announced an air ticket to Nairobi with two nights and a round of golf at Nairobi’s Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club for the lady winner.

“Back home, we take it very seriously with the Magical Kenya Open. That’s the level we are committing ourselves to continue doing in Uganda. People have a reason to go to range, to sharpen their swing,” he added.

Green Leaf Motors, who promote environmentally friendly systems with e-vehicles, had their own Joshua Nshuti announce a car on offer for a hole-in-one prize at the par-3 Hole No.11 but not exclusive to the professionals.

Mbaguta is further hoping to impact the ladies’ section financially. “This year’s tournament seeks to promote women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and wellness and networking through golf, while providing an excellent platform to connect with a premium audience in a relaxed and impactful environment,” she added.

For the future, Mbaguta and her team plan to launch a savings group called Gwe Golf Women Entrepreneurs following financial literacy held in April.

2025 UGC LADIES GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: August 11-16

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Divisions: Ladies Silver, Ladies Bronze, Men Gross, Professionals & Subsidiary

Pros kitty: Shs10m

Gross Amateurs Kitty: Shs5m

Amateur Ladies’ Kitty: Shs7m

Sponsors: Equity Bank, King Ceasor University, Kenya Airways, Fresh Dairy, Wandaz Products Ltd, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Pepsi, Johnnie Walker, DT Logistics, Ekspreso, PGM, Windsor Golf Club, Chandaria Group, Green Leaf Motors, Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Civil Aviation Authority, and Medisell Uganda

GROSS AMATEUR LADIES

2024 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 78 76 76 230

2 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 80 78 77 235

T3 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 82 79 76 237

T3 Gloria Mbaguta (UGA) 85 74 78 237

UGC LADIES OPEN

CAST OF WINNERS

2018: Irene Nakalembe (Won by 7 strokes)

2019: Martha Babirye (Won by 1 stroke)

2020: Not held (Covid-19 Pandemic)

2021: Martha Babirye (Won via sudden-death play-off)

2022: Peace Kabasweka (Won by 1 stroke)

2023: Evah Magala (Won by 3 strokes)

2024: Iddy Madina (Won by 5 strokes)