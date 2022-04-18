Mbarara pairings rock Ebb Singleton last 16

In the end, after braving the rain and wet course, players from Mbarara Sports Club had the biggest smiles after the last-16 contests of the Entebbe Singleton Match-play Golf Championship on Saturday.

The Kagombes, Charles and wife Edrae, exchanged pleasantries with Alex Kazenga after they had avoided each other in the quarterfinal draw made after an Africa-themed 19th hole prize-giving ceremony.

The Mbarara Sports Club members had earlier advanced to the last with some impressive results.

Charles and Edrae had continued to defy odds by knocking out Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matsiko and Ashvin Kananathan 6/5 (6-up with five holes to spare).

“It was fine, the weather was good,” said Edrae, a handicap 14 player.

But it’s been a tough journey, especially with the criticism she faced after opting to partner with her husband.

“Yeah, many people talked,” Edrae, the Mbarara captain stated. “We made our program to pair together. He is a high handicapper (17) but we were balancing, we planned all the way.”

Kabasweka-Kasiime crash out

The two commercial farmers from Mbarara were 2-up after par-3 Hole No.2 but they lost par-4 Hole No.3 to Matsiko, who played solo as Kananathan had travelled.

After par-4 Hole No.9, the Kagombes led 4-up, made it 5-up after par-3 Hole No.10 then Matsiko held on to square Holes No.11 and No.12 but they won at the 13th green to seal it.

But perhaps the biggest result fell to Kazenga who, together with William Bizibu, defeated 2018 winners Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime 2/1.

“The ladies were not easy,” said Kazenga, a clerk at Mbarara High Court.

Playing off handicap 9 and Bizibu on 27, they won four holes just like Kabasweka and Kesiime and they were level after Hole No.9.

Upon squaring the 10th, the ladies won par-5 Hole No.11 and par-4 No.14 but Kazenga and Bizibu smiled at Holes par-3 No.12, par-5 No.15, par-4 No.16 and par-4 No.17 to triumph.

“Bizibu has a big handicap so he has a stroke on basically all the holes. So I was backing him up,” remarked Kazenga.

“All was right only that our opponents had so many strokes,” a defeated Kabasweka noted.

Into the quarters

Kazenga and Bizibu will face Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira who beat Richard Oloka and Joel Nagaba 3/2.

The Kagombes will face Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere who eased past the bubbly combo of Alex Mukasa and James Orima 6/5.

“The rain played in our favour, then we could aim for accuracy. We kept on the fairways and the opponents were in the trees,” said handicap 13 player Ssebugwawo.

The last standing all-women pairing of Patricia Nakasi and Bernadette Musanabera ejected Colin Talemwa and Andrew Atuhaire 3/2 on the 16th green.

Entebbe Singleton

Last 16 RESULTS

Patricia Nakasi & B. Musanabera bt. Colin Talemwa & A. Atuhaire 3/2

William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga bt. Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime 2/1

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore bt. Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba 4/3

Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur bt. Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo 4/3

Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere bt. Alex Mukasa & James Orima 6/5

Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan bt. Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro 1-up

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe bt. M. Matsiko & A. Kananathan 6/5