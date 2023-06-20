Mindset key for team Uganda at Junior Golf World Cup
The quartet is under the tutelage of coach Flavia Namakula and the group had extra drills with experts from South Africa. Matovu didn’t play the Africa tourney two months ago. He is a replacement for Abdul Kakeeto.
Moses Matsiko is giving it his all. Rather than claim glory for major wins, he has dedicated the latter part of his reign as Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president to talent development.
It explains the costly decision to host the arguably biggest All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships in Kigo back in April.
From that home advantage, Uganda’s boys reaped a slot to the annual Toyota Junior Golf World Cup which tees-off on Tuesday in Japan.
For the second time in history, a Ugandan teenage quartet will tee-off at the Chukyo Country Club in Aichi.
“The focus of UGU is to be strong on junior development because that's where the future of the game is,” Matsiko said in a recent chat.
“I can confidently say we have a much sharper team and they have been prepared through a number of events.”
Mehta Golf Club trio of Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Semakula and captain Regan Akena, and Collins Matovu from Namulonge Club have been paired with players from Canada and USA for the opening round.
Kakeeto is not traveling with UGU saying “there were delays in processing his passport. He initiated the passport process on his own and when we got to know about it, it was hard to track it.”
Since the Kigo tourney, Akena and Abiti were put together with senior counterparts Ibrahim Bagalana and Godfrey Nsubuga to compete at the Africa Region IV Golf Championships where Uganda came second to winners Kenya in Ethiopia just over a week ago.
“In Addis Ababa, we added mental strength which we were lacking,” admitted Akena, a handicap 7 player. “It is not just about hitting the ball, you must think.”
Semakula plays off handicap four and he is only a primary seven pupil at Lugazi West Primary School.
TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP
TOURNAMENT DETAILS
Dates: June 20-23
Venue: Chukyo Country Club
City: Aichi, Japan
Appearance: 2nd (2019, 2023)
TEAM UGANDA TO 2023 JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP
Players: Regan Akena (Mehta Club), Juma Abiti (Mehta Club), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Mehta Club), Collins Matovu (Namulonge)
Officials: Flavia Namakula (Coach), Sam Kacungira (Team Manager), Moses Matsiko (Head of delegation)
2023 TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP
TEAM UGANDA PROFILES
REAGAN AKENA
Full Name: Reagan Joseph Akena
Date of birth: April 7, 2005
Started playing: 2016
School: Julianah High School
Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi
Handicap: 2.2
Golf kit: TaylorMade
Favourite golfer (local): Ronald Rugumayo
Favourite golfer (international): Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
Best Score: 65 Mehta (Par-71)
Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta
JUMA ABITI
Full Name: Juma Abiti
Date of birth: June 28, 2006
Started playing: 2017
School: YMCA
Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi
Handicap: 6
Golf kit: TaylorMade
Favourite golfer (local): Ibrahim Aliga
Favourite golfer (international): Cameron Smith (Australia)
Best Score: 69, Mehta (Par-71)
Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta
IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA
Full Name: Ibrahim Ssemakula
Date of birth: September 12, 2007
Started playing: 2014
School: Lugazi West Primary School
Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi
Handicap: 4
Golf kit: Srixon
Favourite golfer (local): Ronald Rugumayo
Favourite golfer (international): Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
Best Score: 69, Mehta (Par-71)
Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta
COLLINS MATOVU
Full Name: Collins Matovu
Date of birth: Jan 2, 2006
Started playing: 2010
School: Lutembe International
Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi
Handicap: 7
Golf kit: Srixon
Favourite golfer (local): Marvin Kibirige
Favourite golfer (international): Collin Morikawa (USA)
Best Score: 74, Kigo (Par-72)
Best golf course you’ve played on: Serena Kigo
TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP
CAST OF CHAMPIONS
YEAR: WINNER, RUNNER-UP, 2ND RUNNER-UP
2018: Denmark, Spain, Thailand
2019: South Africa, Japan, Spain
2020: COVID-19 pandemic
2021: COVID-19 pandemic
2022: Canada, Japan, Sweden