Mindset key for team Uganda at Junior Golf World Cup

Moses Matsiko is giving it his all. Rather than claim glory for major wins, he has dedicated the latter part of his reign as Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president to talent development.

It explains the costly decision to host the arguably biggest All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships in Kigo back in April.

From that home advantage, Uganda’s boys reaped a slot to the annual Toyota Junior Golf World Cup which tees-off on Tuesday in Japan.

For the second time in history, a Ugandan teenage quartet will tee-off at the Chukyo Country Club in Aichi.

“The focus of UGU is to be strong on junior development because that's where the future of the game is,” Matsiko said in a recent chat.

“I can confidently say we have a much sharper team and they have been prepared through a number of events.”

Mehta Golf Club trio of Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Semakula and captain Regan Akena, and Collins Matovu from Namulonge Club have been paired with players from Canada and USA for the opening round.

The quartet is under the tutelage of coach Flavia Namakula and the group had extra drills with experts from South Africa. Matovu didn’t play the Africa tourney two months ago. He is a replacement for Abdul Kakeeto.

Kakeeto is not traveling with UGU saying “there were delays in processing his passport. He initiated the passport process on his own and when we got to know about it, it was hard to track it.”

Since the Kigo tourney, Akena and Abiti were put together with senior counterparts Ibrahim Bagalana and Godfrey Nsubuga to compete at the Africa Region IV Golf Championships where Uganda came second to winners Kenya in Ethiopia just over a week ago.

“In Addis Ababa, we added mental strength which we were lacking,” admitted Akena, a handicap 7 player. “It is not just about hitting the ball, you must think.”

Semakula plays off handicap four and he is only a primary seven pupil at Lugazi West Primary School.

TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Dates: June 20-23

Venue: Chukyo Country Club

City: Aichi, Japan

Appearance: 2nd (2019, 2023)

TEAM UGANDA TO 2023 JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP

Players: Regan Akena (Mehta Club), Juma Abiti (Mehta Club), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Mehta Club), Collins Matovu (Namulonge)

Officials: Flavia Namakula (Coach), Sam Kacungira (Team Manager), Moses Matsiko (Head of delegation)

2023 TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP

TEAM UGANDA PROFILES

REAGAN AKENA

Full Name: Reagan Joseph Akena

Date of birth: April 7, 2005

Started playing: 2016

School: Julianah High School

Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi

Handicap: 2.2

Golf kit: TaylorMade

Favourite golfer (local): Ronald Rugumayo

Favourite golfer (international): Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

Best Score: 65 Mehta (Par-71)

Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta

JUMA ABITI

Full Name: Juma Abiti

Date of birth: June 28, 2006

Started playing: 2017

School: YMCA

Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi

Handicap: 6

Golf kit: TaylorMade

Favourite golfer (local): Ibrahim Aliga

Favourite golfer (international): Cameron Smith (Australia)

Best Score: 69, Mehta (Par-71)

Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta

IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA

Full Name: Ibrahim Ssemakula

Date of birth: September 12, 2007

Started playing: 2014

School: Lugazi West Primary School

Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi

Handicap: 4

Golf kit: Srixon

Favourite golfer (local): Ronald Rugumayo

Favourite golfer (international): Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)

Best Score: 69, Mehta (Par-71)

Best golf course you’ve played on: Mehta

COLLINS MATOVU

Full Name: Collins Matovu

Date of birth: Jan 2, 2006

Started playing: 2010

School: Lutembe International

Golf Club: Mehta Club Lugazi

Handicap: 7

Golf kit: Srixon

Favourite golfer (local): Marvin Kibirige

Favourite golfer (international): Collin Morikawa (USA)

Best Score: 74, Kigo (Par-72)

Best golf course you’ve played on: Serena Kigo

TOYOTA JUNIOR GOLF WORLD CUP

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

YEAR: WINNER, RUNNER-UP, 2ND RUNNER-UP

2018: Denmark, Spain, Thailand

2019: South Africa, Japan, Spain

2020: COVID-19 pandemic

2021: COVID-19 pandemic