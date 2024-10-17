Monaco dreams realised for Ahumuza as Hamya dominates men

Rookie lady golfer Olivia Ahumuza’s dreams of visiting Monaco will soon come true after she emerged the overall winner of the inaugural American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Golf Open that climaxed at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa on October 12.

The tournament, which marked the beginning of what promises to be an annual tradition, saw both seasoned and upcoming golfers take to the greens, but it was Ahumuza’s extraordinary performance that stole the show.

Latest millionaire

Playing off a handicap of 36, Ahumuza carded an impressive 62 nett, securing the top prize—a coveted business-class ticket to Europe, courtesy of Brussels Airlines. Ecstatic after her win, Ahumuza could hardly contain her excitement, saying, “My dreams have come true because I’ve always wanted to visit Monaco. Now, with this business-class ticket, I am beyond grateful to AmCham and my team, Side B Partners & Pata Ssente, for their support. Monaco is a luxurious playground for millionaires, and now you’re talking to one!”

Meanwhile, in the men’s Group A, Charles Hamya, the Board Chairman of MultiChoice Uganda, proved his mettle with a remarkable 75 nett score. Hamya outplayed his nearest rivals, Arthur Kiwanuka (79) and Paul Ntaganda (82), establishing a four-stroke cushion to claim the title.

The tournament featured several teams and attracted both corporate and junior golfers, with prizes ranging from Longest Drive to Team Competitions. Patrick Matu took the Longest Drive accolade, while Side B Partners, Sheraton Hotel and Stanbic Bank emerged as the top three corporate teams.

The winner got a business class ticket to Europe.

Importance of juniors

AmCham Uganda President, Meg Hilbert Jaquay, hailed the event's success and emphasised the importance of involving juniors in such prestigious events. “This has truly been a fantastic day of golf, mentorship, and growing corporate bonds. We are especially proud to have incorporated junior players, as they represent the next generation of leaders. We have been around for 15 years and we look to many more,” she remarked.

Tournament Director Les Brown added; “We are grateful to the different hotels, banks and beverage suppliers who have not tried to outshine each other but all worked together to make sure the day is a success.”

The juniors didn’t disappoint either, with Banza Matsiko winning the Boys 18-hole competition and Harsshitha Loganathan dominating the Girls 18-hole category. The future of Ugandan golf looks bright, with young talents like Timothy Tayebwa and Hannah Matsiko also shining in the 9-hole categories.

The other partners included Coca cola, Grant Thornton, Motorcare Uganda, Marsh McLennan, RIM Records, Latitude Zero Degrees, Lifecare Diagnostics and Ruby Kampala Hospital among others.

Inaugural AmCham Golf Open

Overall Winner

Olivia Ahumuza 62 nett

Group Winners - Men

A: Charles Hamya 75

B: John Byabagambi 72

C: Benon Kigozi 64

Group Winners - Ladies

Patricia Nakasi 75

Dinah Achen 82

Longest Drive

Patrick Matu

Corporate Winners

Side B Partners 71.5

Sheraton Hotel 75.5

Stanbic Bank 80.5

Junior Winners

Boys 18 Holes:

Banza Matsiko 81

Girls 18 Holes:

Harsshitha Loganathan 86

Boys 9 Holes:

Timothy Tayebwa 43

Girls 9 Holes:

Hannah Matsiko 44

Girls 9 Holes (Above 15 Years)