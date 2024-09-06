Moore remains in elusive title hunt as 13 Ugandans make coveted cut

Day Two of the 19th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Open was a day of dramatic swings and high-stakes golf. As the competition narrowed, the field of 120 professionals was whittled down to just 30 and ties, who will advance to the weekend rounds at the challenging par-71 Entebbe Golf Club.

The spotlight was on Zambia’s Dayne Moore, whose first-round brilliance of 64 set a high bar. However, Thursday brought a turbulent two-over 73. “It was up and down,” Moore admitted. “Those two eagles, that’s the only thing that went right today. I was five-over before the eagles.” His round included nine pars, two eagles in succession (on holes 14 and 15), 2 birdies, 1 double bogey on 8, and a triple bogey on hole 13 after an out-of-bounds shot. Despite the rocky round, Moore extended his lead to five strokes with a total score of 137.

“My iron play needs to be a little sharper and my putter was a little cold. Everything else is fine. I missed most of my iron shots in wrong spots especially with the tough pin positions. Lets see what tomorrow (today) brings.”



Pastor preaches on

Kenya’s Pastor Jastas Madoya, who was hot on Moore’s heels with a 5-under 66 on Day One, struggled with a 5-over 76 on Day Two. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” Madoya reflected. “I need to stay focused and stick to my game plan.” He is currently in second place with a score of 142, tied with a group of players at 143.

Among those tied at 143 are Absa Bank Pro-Am winner Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwera and Erneste Ndayisenga, as well as Zimbabwe’s Promise Sombreiro. Nsanzuwera managed a consistent round with a 73 after an opening 70, while Ndayisenga surged with a 68 following a challenging 75 on the first day. Sombreiro’s 71 was a notable improvement from his initial 72.

Uganda’s own Abraham Ainamani faced a day of difficulty, posting a 75 after a solid 69 on Wednesday. “It was tough. I missed many regulations,” he said. “I knew I was going to make the cut, but the second day is always tough. There is some pressure, and you tend to play safer than on the first day.” Ainamani’s focus is now on securing a top-five finish, aiming to improve his shot game. “I think I will need to play -6 in the last two days to get a good position,” added the Palm Valley Golf Resort pro.

Joining Ainamani among the Ugandan contingent moving forward are poster boy Ronald Rugumayo and Phillip Kasozi, both tied at 144. Rugumayo recovered from a 75 on Day One with a 69 on Day Two, while Kasozi showed consistency with a 73 following a 71 on Day One.

Hole-in-one

One of the day’s most thrilling moments came courtesy of Kenya’s Erick Ooko Obura, who made a spectacular hole-in-one on the par-3 hole 2 with a 9-iron and a Titleist Pro V1x ball. “It was my lucky day,” Ooko said, reflecting on his fifth career ace and first in a major championship. “The pin was in a difficult position but I managed to sink it in. I am humbled.”

The cut has also seen the emergence of amateur players who will join the weekend’s action. Uganda’s Joseph Reagan Akena and Titus Okwong, alongside Kenya’s Adel Balala, have earned their spots. Akena, the newly crowned Uganda Amateur Open champion, is set to test his mettle against some of the continent’s finest professionals.

As the tournament progresses, the excitement builds. Friday, September 6 will see the professionals tackle their 54th hole, with the subsidiary category (Group A & C) joining them as the progressing 30 professionals vie for a total prize pool of Shs150m (approximately US $40,366) on offer. The weekend is poised to be intense and promises high drama as the contenders vie for the top spot in this premier golfing event.