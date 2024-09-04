Moore takes commanding Day One lead after shooting 64 in Entebbe

Towering South Africa-based Zambia golfer Dayne Jr Moore shot a near-faultless round of 64 to take a two-shot lead at the 2024 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club.

Moore, 32, sunk nine birdies which included all the par-5s.

His two bogeys were on the par-3s, 6 and 16. It was a remarkable card by all accounts and was most notable for not having a 5 on any hole. Simply impressive stuff.

Chasing Moore on Thursday will be the Kenyan pair of ‘Pastor’ Jastas Madoya, the 2021 champion, and Samuel Njoroge Chege who played 66 and 68 respectively.

Chege hole birdies in four of the final six holes to thrust himself into contention with a finishing flourish that was emulated by the man behind him, Abraham Ainamani.

Ainamani’s name is means ‘He has power’. The Palm Valley-based professional started with a bogey on the opening hole and crossed the halfway mark at two-over after another bogey on the par-3 eighth.

But he turned on the style on the back nine and played birdies on 13, 14, 15 and 18 to card a 69, which was the best by a Ugandan.

Adolf Muhumuza, who played a level-par round of 71, believes that the course conditions favour long hitters. “If you hit the ball far and consistently find the fairways, you are definitely going to score because the course is running very fast,” Muhumuza explained.

Ronald Rugumayo watches his drive.

Other Ugandans who had decent starts and have left themselves perfectly placed for the cut are Opio Onito who played 70, Philip Kasozi with a level-par 71 and Deo Akope with a one-over 72. Amateurs Joseph Reagan Akena and Joseph Cwinya-ai also played rounds of 71.

Robson Chinhoi, Dismas Indiza and Ronald Rugumayo played rounds of 73, 74, and 75 and will be in aggressive mode on Thursday to make certain of their places on Friday.