More goodies as 2024 Kakira-CFAO Motors Open tees off in Jinja

Excitement is high in Jinja as the 2024 Kakira Golf Open tees off this weekend at the par-72 Jinja Club near the Source of Nile. The 17th edition was launched on Thursday at Kakira Sugar headquarters and will attract over 150 golfers as it returns bigger and better.

Madhvani Group executive director Jim Mwine Kabeho confirmed that Kakira Sugar Limited in partnership with CFAO Motors has injected Shs50m into the tournament, an increment of Shs5m from the last edition.

“We’ve improved the tournament with a sponsorship that will also go a long way in supporting the host club (Jinja Club) with funds to support their game,” Kabeho said at the launch.

The sponsorship will, among other things, support player welfare at the tournament and repair the iconic snooker table at Jinja Club.

The prizes are also impressive, with winners in the professionals and gross categories taking home Shs6 million and Shs1 million respectively as the rest receive in descending order. Special Prizes will be awarded for the seniors (above 55 years) as well as precision prizes for the “closest to the pin” and “longest drive in the fairway”.

Hon. Frederick Ngobi Gume, the Minister of State for Cooperatives and the Mayor of Jinja City Peter Kasolo will grace the closing ceremony on Saturday.

World ranking event

Dr. Fred Magala, the Jinja Golf Club captain, revealed that the tournament has been registered as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event for the first time.

“This means that we must allow elite players. We submitted their results and we’ve received confirmation that they have been ranked,” Dr. Magala confirmed.

Elite amateurs earn points in tournaments that qualify for WAGR, a system that allows top amateurs to compare their standings internationally. This can open doors to potential professional opportunities.

The amateur rounds took place on Monday through to Wednesday while the pros will tee off on Friday and complete on Saturday.