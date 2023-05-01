Mpiima looks to more after lively second Katogo Invitational

Known for its ambience and energetic 19th Hole, Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) is working overtime to keep their fabric intact especially in this post-Covid-19 era.

Katogo, one of the club house member franchises this year launched its own quarterly event called the Katogo Invitational Series with its own unique formats of play.

On Saturday, the tournament took it a notch higher with a colourful second leg graced by a field of about 120 players.

From a small idea held for years to a stylish podium, it happened after I&M Bank and a few more partners backed the weekend’s rounds.

“We have revived the 19th hole and welcomed a new sponsor to the club,” stated Katogo’s captain Hannington Mpiima.

Unlike before, the 19th Hole podium was shifted and placed on the upper end of the EGC gardens, next to the parking lot.

Then I&M Bank with acting managing director Sam Ntulume present, understandably lit up the venue atmosphere blue. The Janzi Band then entertained the lively audience.

Katogo started in 2008 when some Entebbe members used to share a meal after the game and discuss the development of the oldest golf course in East and Central Africa, Mpiima says.

Katogo’s patrons are the Attorney General Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka and Edward Kabuchu and they have a membership of 87 players, 54 of whom competed on Saturday.

“It is growing and I think the third episode will be bigger,” handicap 14 player Mpiima stated. The other rival group is respectfully called Kabalaza, coined from the verandah other players would share on the side of the clubhouse adjacent to the Entebbe State House.

The Katogo Invitational deliberately had no overall winner. “It’s a family issue, we want to keep it low and not override the other events at EGC,” added Mpiima, an expert in the oil and gas industry.

The format of play was called ‘Call Your Shots’ where each player had to declare only four clubs one would use on each hole before teeing off.

“The format is always new and different,” said EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama. “For this one, you had to use some of your energy to work your mental side of the body.”

“You had to do a feasibility study per hole,” Kiwanuka remarked. Joseph Bogera and John Basabose emerged as men’s Group A best. The latter came second with 73 nett off handicap two, his round comprising five bogeys and two birdies on par-3 Holes No.6 and No.8.

In Group B, Kenneth Kiddu beat Moses Ssebugwawo by a stroke on 71 nett. Ssebugwawo played off handicap 14, making a notable four pars in company of Ronald Osekeny, Ali Juuko and Marvin Kagoro.

EGC lady captain Jovia Tugume was the guest winner with 78 nett off handicap 18.

ENTEBBE KATOGO INVITATIONAL SERIES

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Joseph Bogera 71 nett

Runner-Up: John Basabose 73 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Kenneth Kiddu 71 nett

Runner-Up: Moses Ssebugwawo 72 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Dickinson Lony Akena 74 nett

Runner-Up: Richard Mugisha 77 nett

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

GROUP A

Winner: Diana Nabukenya 73 nett

Runner-Up: Lukia Nalwoga 75 nett

GUEST WINNERS - MEN

Winner: Apollo Segawa 63 nett

Runner-Up: Bernard Aritua 69 nett

