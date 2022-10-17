Muchiri retains Seniors Open title

John Muchiri is proving to be an unstoppable elder in the golf fraternity after he ably retained his Tusker Malt Seniors Open title at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa on Saturday.

The Kenyan engineer claimed back-to-back titles at this championship after leading from the start to finish with a best aggregate score of 157 gross over 36 holes at the par-72 course.

“Oh, I am elated,” he said upon receiving his trophy. He had been charmed up first with hugs from his opponents Alex Coutinho and John Katto shortly after his last putt for bogey on the par-4 Hole No.18 green.

“It was tough, it was not easy especially from the front but I am happy because the pressure was there,” said the Entebbe club member.

Muchiri began playing golf in 2015 and he rose to the top of the sport when he paired with Isaac Mariera to win the inaugural edition of the Entebbe Singleton Match-play Challenge in 2017.

Walking onto the Kigo course as the title holder, Muchiri opened up a four-shot lead on Day One thanks to a round of two-over 74 with birdies on three par-5 Holes No.8, No.13 and No.17.

The handicap four player however struggled on Day Two with a round of 83 including a triple-bogey on par-4 Hole No.10 and the double-bogey on par-4 Holes No.12 but he was, in a great way, saved by birdies on the par-4 Holes No.1 and No.14.

And that aided him to beat his next challenger, former Works minister John Byabagambi. “I brought my A game yesterday. Today (Saturday), I fell off a bit but I just managed,” said Muchiri.

“I play here regularly, about once a week so I know the course well and the course is in immaculate condition. Really, you cannot blame the course, it’s really your game,” he added.

Engineer Byabagambi finished second with a score of 158 gross, having carded a stand-out eagle on Hole No.13 as well as birdies on Hole No.8 and par-4 Hole No.5 in the final round of 76.

Meanwhile, Edrae Kagombe emerged victorious among the ladies with an aggregate score of 191 gross. “I did a practice for this course, I tried my best,” she said.

TUSKER MALT SENIOR GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

OVERALL WINNERS

M: John Muchiri 157 gross

L: Edrae Kagombe 191 gross

SUBSIDIARY GROUPS

MEN

A: Paul Habyarimana 71 nett (c/b)

B: William Mpungu 70 nett (c/b)

LADIES

Winner: Sarah Ndukuhire 70 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Dr Alex Coutinho

L: Jenina Nasimolo

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Steven Katwiremu

L: Catherine Pavie

SENIORS OPEN - CAST OF WINNERS

MEN

2021: John Muchiri

2022: John Muchiri

WOMEN