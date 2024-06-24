Mulumba reaps from hard work on Kitante greens

Some sports disciplines are so addictive, and golf and cricket are a part of that list.

When one breaks the shackles around their complexities, they get too attached. So when Bryan Kivumbi introduced his friend Hannington Mulumba to golf, the latter didn’t know what was coming.

“I play every Monday and Thursday of every week,” said Mulumba, who is a partner at M/S Lule Godfrey and Mulumba Co Advocates.

Mulumba’s persistence to learn the game paid off after he won the men's crown at the Rotary Club of Kampala Fundraising Golf tournament at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

Playing off handicap 27, Mulumba returned a score of 41 stableford points to beat a sizable field and emerge victorious.

“Actually, I didn’t expect to win and that’s why I walked away after my game,” he told this paper. “I haven’t even picked my trophy,” he said.

But he admitted that more time on the course is rewarding. “My consistency of playing,” he said.

Key to his victory were the smart tee-shots across the par-72 course. “I have played for eight months and it’s my first time to participate in a tournament,” Mulumba added.

He produced three pars on Holes par-5s No.3 and No.13 as well as par-3 No.4. Jenina Nasimolo topped the ladies’ charts.

OVERALL WINNERS

M: Hannington Mulumba 41 points

L: Jenina Nasimolo 41 pts

TEAMS

Corporate Winner: MSL 108 pts

Gold Winner: Matt Abacus 97 Pts

Gold Runner Up: Rotary Club Kitante I 91 pts

Silver Winner: Rotary Club Kitante II 112 pts

Silver Runner Up: Metropol 109 pts

SUBSIDIARIES

MEN

GROUP A: Hassan Kiyemba 40 pts

GROUP B: Henry Rugamba 40 pts (c/b)

GROUP C: Ian Mutibwa 40 pts (c/b)

LADIES