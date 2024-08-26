Mutebi aims for Open break after landing Shs22m package

During a press conference held at NuMax Cinemas, where Deco Mutebi frequently unwinds, his sponsors, Aviator Africa and NuMax Cinemas, referred to him as ‘Our Champ.’

The staff at the venue even dubbed him ‘Super Deco.’ However, the man of the hour, Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi, remained grounded when it was his turn to speak.

“I have worked tirelessly since June, and that effort must count for something. I don’t want to make empty promises, but I am determined to put my head down and play my best golf ever,” Mutebi said.

This comes after the leading aviation magazine on the continent, Aviator Africa, and Entebbe’s largest movie hub, NuMax Cinemas, announced a Shs22m sponsorship package for Mutebi.

The sponsorship is aimed at supporting his participation in the 19th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open, scheduled for September 2-7 at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club.

“I am deeply grateful for the support from Aviator Africa and NuMax Cinemas. This partnership will allow me to focus on my game and perform to the best of my abilities. I’ve been hitting some balls daily and achieving some impressive scores. With this sponsorship, I’ll practically be living on the course, but I also know I must pace myself. My goal is to make my sponsors, the home course gallery, and my country proud,” Mutebi added.

Bases covered

This strategic partnership will cover a range of expenses for Mutebi, including apparel and equipment, green fees, accommodation, feeding, caddie fees, travel, promotional materials, media management, and a performance bonus.

Inspired by Uganda’s leading professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo, Mutebi hopes to follow in his footsteps. For the Open, he plans to wear the colors of his international role model, Tiger Woods—white, blue, black, and red—as he looks to carve out his own legacy.

“Golf is tough, and the Open is even tougher because it attracts top-quality players. But I believe four-under over two days will be enough to make the cut. I’m eager to play over the weekend and willing to work hard to achieve that,” added the 25-year-old affable golfer.

Top class field

This year’s Open boasts the largest cash prize of Shs150m, expected to draw the strongest field yet, including several Sunshine Tour players.

"Such prize money should certainly motivate Deco (Mutebi). We are thrilled to be part of his journey. At Aviator Africa, we believe in supporting local talent and helping athletes reach their full potential. Deco's dedication and passion for the sport align perfectly with our values. Partnering with Deco is a fantastic opportunity for us NuMax to extend our commitment to the community beyond the cinematic experience,” said Aviator Africa’s Managing Editor, Vincent Mwesigye Mupenzi, who was accompanied by Associate Editor Daniel Bakalangudde.

Meanwhile, the Amateur Open tees off tomorrow in Entebbe, with Godfrey Nsubuga, fresh from the US, eager to defend his title.

Name: Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi

Nickname: Deco

Date of Birth: March 12, 1999

Place of Birth: Lunyo, Entebbe

Residence: Kiwafu East, Entebbe Municipality, Division B

Parents: Herman Lwanga and Grace Namutebi

Role Model: Jordan Alexander Spieth (USA)

Golf Career: Started in 2009

Professional Ranks: Joined in 2019

Home Course: Entebbe Golf Club (Par 71)

Golf Kit: TaylorMade

Driving Range: 300 yards

Fairway Percentage: 70%

Favourite Shot: Putting

Current Ranking: 5th out of 55 Ugandan professional players

Professional Cuts: 16 out of 25 events

Achievements: Former National Amateur Team Player

Major Amateur Achievements

Champion, 2015 East African Challenge in Kigali, Rwanda

Runner-up, 2017 Uganda Amateur Open at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante, Kampala

Champion, 2016 Entebbe Ladies Golf Open

Champion, 2014 JBG Open in Entebbe

Runner-up, 2014, 2015, 2016 Eskom Open, Jinja

Champion, 2017 Eskom Open, Jinja

Member, 2015 Africa Junior Golf Championships, Lusaka, Zambia