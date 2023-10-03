Mwaka clinches Airtel’s September golf tourney

The September Airtel Uganda monthly mug concluded with senior golfer Emmanuel Mwaka claiming the overall title, amassing an impressive 43 points at Kitante Golf Course.

Airtel Uganda, in partnership with Uganda Golf Club, hosts the popular Wednesday club nights, offering golfers a chance to engage with the brand and win prizes in a grand monthly club night activation.

The September monthly mug attracted 120 golfers, with winners walking away with branded merchandise, smartphones, and MiFis. Mwaka beat competition from 120 participants to secure the September title, receiving the grand prize of an Airtel Broadband - 4G unit capable of connecting up to 32 users. George Egadu emerged as the senior winner.

"This win is a testament to the love I have for this sport. Golf teaches us patience, and today, it rewarded me for it. I'm grateful to Airtel Uganda for providing this platform, and I look forward to more exciting competitions in the future," Mwaka said.

Hassan Kiyemba beat Denshi Sengane on countback after both tying on 20 points in Group A. Other category winners included Chris Mutegyeki topping Group B with 23 points, Dean Kuteesa Kato bagging 22 points in Group C, and Berna Musanabera Nsenga securing the top spot in the ladies' category with 21 points.

David Birungi, Airtel Uganda's Public Relations Manager, extended his congratulations to the winners, emphasising the company's commitment to supporting initiatives that allow their clients to pursue their passions. He encouraged golfers and other sports enthusiasts to consider investing in the Airtel Uganda Initial Public Offering (IPO), enabling them to own stocks in Airtel.

"Through golf, we are engaging members of the Uganda Golf Club in the IPO, allowing them to become part owners of our company. We understand the importance of sports as an investment, and we invite athletes from all disciplines to participate in the Airtel IPO, as it is inclusive of all sporting activities," said Birungi. The minimum number of shares one can buy is 2500 at Shs250,000.

Airtel monthly golf tournament

Overall winner: Emmanuel Mwaka - 43

Group A: Hassan Kiyemba (20); Denshi Sengane (20)

Group B: Chris Mutegyeki (23); Raymond Mwesige (21)

Group C: Dean Kuteesa (22); Jingshu Yu (21)

Ladies

Group A: Berna Musanabera (21); Peace Kabasweka (20)

Group B: Charity Opolot (21); Patience Nkunda (20)

Senior winner: George Egadu (42)