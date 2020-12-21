Nahabwe, Adoch toast to friendship

By Darren Allan Kyeyune More by this Author

Innocent Nahabwe and Lumum Adoch cannot regret their friendship that started on the green in 2018, the icing of which was hitting a memorable high with victory in the Entebbe Singleton Challenge final on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 22 and 23 respectively, Nahabwe and Adoch celebrated from the green of par-5 Hole No.15 until they returned to clubhouse following a 5/3 (5-up with three holes to spare) victory at the par-71 course.

“We took it easy but kept our heads up,” said Adoch.

The duo had done some extra preparation to outwit the pairing of Anthony Ndegwa and Diana Nambalirwa for tickets courtesy of RwandAir to feature at next year’s Dubai Desert Classic in UAE.

“We had an early range practice and agreed to ensure we got the first four holes so that we put them under pressure. That’s exactly what we did,” Nahabwe said.

But the lead was trimmed thrice in different spells to 3-up but Nahabwe and Adoch would recover not until Nambalirwa missed a putt on Hole No.13, leaving them trailing 4-up with five holes to go.

The pairings, however, squared on the ensuing 14th green before Adoch won the 15th to arouse palpable emotion with his counterpart.

Third-place walkover

In the third place play-off, Entebbe Club chairman Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro earned a walkover against Ernest Rukundo and Rogers Byaruhanga.

Semawere and Kagoro were also among the three selected pairings, others including Dejan Stepanovic and Matthias Kalule as well as Gloria Mbaguta and Sheila Kesiime, who were awarded as the best dressed players during a prize-giving ceremony held under strict Covid-19 adherence to standard operating procedures.

Singleton Challenge

SUBSIDIARIES

MEN

Group A: Peter Apell 40 pts

Group B: Nathan Mubira 40 pts

Group C: Paul Katuramu 40 pts

LADIES

GROUP A: Catherine Kwagala 38 pts

GROUP B: Josephine Babirye 40 pts

LONGEST DRIVE

Men: Sam Kacungira

Ladies: Irene Nakalembe

NEAREST TO THE PIN

Men: Robert Sempebwa

Ladies: Martha Babirye

