Nakalembe reigns among men at Mbarara Open

Irene Nakalembe is not about to go away. One may forget her but each passing day, she works to break barriers for women’s golf in the professional ranks.

Last week, Nakalembe left heads rolling and in wonder after she nearly won her first tournament as a lady pro on the Ugandan circuit.

She may have finished two strokes behind overall winner Marvin Kibirige but to settle for second place at the Mbarara Open was a powerful achievement for a lady.

“It’s not an easy task but requires double the efforts of men. I just thank God that I am yielding,” Nakalembe told this paper after returning a gross score of 145 after 36 holes at the par-70 course in Mbarara City.

And this Entebbe Club’s favourite daughter Nakalembe has put in a lot of effort in the quest for a part of the Shs10m kitty. “Only God,” understandably humbled Nakalembe said.

“I didn’t miss any short putts. I stayed positive all the way even when I made silly mistakes,” she said.

On Day One, she carded a round of three-over 70 with four birdies on Holes par-4 No.4, par-5 No.9, par-4 No.13 and par-4 No.16 and there was an eagle to celebrate on par-5 No.10.

Nakalembe certainly hits pretty long, like Kibirige and that came in handy on a course with pretty rough fairways and relatively less-smooth greens.

However, she sunk seven bogeys and a double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.3 to sit in fourth place. On Day Two, Nakalembe didn’t relent. She tried to go better with 11 pars, a birdie on par-5 No.18 and repeated the eagle trick on the 10th green.

There were however five bogeys, settling for second but a rather historic feat. She has spent the year playing on the Safari Tour Series in Kenya, Moanda Ladies Pros Open and also came third at the Libreville Ladies Pro Open, both in Gabon.

Entebbe Club members, particularly the Katogo team led by mobilizer Hannington Mpiima, have significantly helped Nakalembe for these tournaments, especially in West Africa.

She made headlines in the pro ranks when made the cut along with 35 other men after Day Two action of the 17th Uganda Professionals Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo two years ago.

MBARARA OPEN PROS’ LEADERBOARD

1 Marvin Kibirige 71 72 143

2 Irene Nakalembe 73 72 145

3 Herman Mutebi 72 74 146

4 David Kamulindwa 71 76 147

5 Rodel Gaita 76 72 148

6 Adolf Muhumuza 79 70 149

7 Silver Opio 70 80 150

T8 Tom Jingo 74 77 151

T8 Ronald Otile 75 76 151

T8 Richard Baguma 77 74 151

T8 Opio Onito 79 72 151