Nakalembe's win inspires Entebbe pros

Champion. Nakalembe  ‘chased’, and won the71st Ladies Open after eight attempts. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Nearly 70 per cent of this year’s Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open is complete after the 80th Amateur Open wrapped up yesterday.
The five-in-one showpiece at the par-71 Entebbe course began with the 71st Ladies Open where Irene Nakalembe exorcised the demons to win her first trophy after eight attempts.
The in-form Nakalembe made use of the home advantage to become Entebbe club’s first player in history to lift that Major.
Now after the amateurs gave it a show,  Entebbe’s pros are equally inspired by Nakalembe ahead of their quest for the Shs100m kitty when the 16th Pros Open tees-off on Wednesday.

