Namakula trusts teens for Tunis job

Uganda Golf Union’s (UGU) bold decision to carry a pretty young team to the Victoria Cup at the new Mount Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Naivasha, Kenya returned double dividends last month.

Uganda picked up its first piece of silverware at this East Africa Ryder Cup tournament against Kenya but also, coach Flavia Namakula had the last laugh.

In Kipipiri, Namakula unleashed new faces to the continental stage; the youngest was Anthony Otukei, aged 16.

Yesterday, Otukei’s responsibilities grew bigger after he received the country’s flag from National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwel to the All-Africa Junior Golf Championships set to be held from April 24-27 in Tunisia.

The senior two student from Lugazi Homeland College will lead a four-man teenage side to compete for the honours in Tunis.

“Playing for the national team happened so early for me,” said Otukei. “In Kenya, there was very high pressure and the experience we got improved us mentally and physically. We want to raise the Ugandan flag,” he confidently said.

Of course, that goal, came with great encouragement from Dr. Ogwel. “When I see the young boys and girls here, I saw a lot of potential in them,” he stated.

“Some of you may not know it but I belong to Lira Golf Club where I am a fully paid-up member, and I know how much talent we have in golf in the country. The good thing is that golf is also one of the best-managed institutions; as Council we are impressed with the job you do both in accountability, transparency and smooth transitions,” he added.

Otukei and Peter Mayende were part of the team to Kenya and they are joined by South Africa-based Shaka Kariisa and John Paul Rugumambaju from Australia.

Last year in Benoni, South Africa, Uganda polled tenth place while the girls came ninth. “We want to improve,” said handicap nine player Rachael Natukunda, who hails from Tooro Club in Fort Portal.

And perhaps, a four-day camp will help the youngsters at the Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa this weekend before they depart for Tunis on Sunday.

“The highest temperatures will be 24 degrees, the wind is at 5kmph but I have been told that it can get really bad,” stated Namakula.

Natukunda featured at the previous edition and she is now joined by 14-year-old Danelle Kawalya and agemate 16-year-old Keisha Kagoro for national duty near the Mediterranean Sea.

2025 ALL-AFRICA JUNIOR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Host: Tunis, Tunisia

Dates: April 24-27

Team Captains: Anthony Otukei, Rachael Natukunda

Coach: Flavia Namakula

Team Manager: Paul Habyarimana

TEAM UGANDA

Boys: Anthony Otukei, Peter Mayende, Shaka Kariisa, John Paul Rugumambaju

Girls: Rachael Natukunda, Keisha Kagoro, Danelle Kawalya