Namulonge Club looks to grow with Equity NARO Open

All Systems Go. Namulonge are braced for their biggest event ever that tees off tomorrow. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune  &  Innocent Ndawula

What you need to know:

  • A field of about 25 players is entered to compete for a Shs6m kitty over 36 holes beginning today before 80 amateurs wrestle in stableford format on Saturday.

Over the last half-a-decade, the Mary Louise Simkins Club in Namulonge has been jostling for space in the conversation of Uganda’s golf.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.