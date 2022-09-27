Namulonge P/S stars at Inter-Schools champs

Namulonge Primary & Secondary School is not among the country’s most common educational institutions but in golf, it is finding new horizons.

The pupils and coach James Koto spent the weekend celebrating their trophy as overall winners of the Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championships.

Professional Koto’s youth development plan at Namulonge Golf Club looks to be paying off after his team of 38 youngsters yielded the best score of 163 gross, among 52 schools at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

“This program started in late April. I had to push it to make it a continuous program,” a delighted Koto, surrounded by the youngsters, said.

“It has grown and parents trust me with their children. One of our rules is that you must be a school-going child, so our program keeps school dropouts in school.”

Majority of the clinics conducted at Namulonge are done during holidays and over the weekends and Koto is helped by other Namulonge pros Marvin Kibirige, Tom Jjingo and course pro Fred Nkulaga.

Koto’s group at the par-72 course comprised 25 boys and 13 girls and he was quick to celebrate the impressive results of Francis Jalal and Hellen Afoyrwoth in the skills test. “They surprised me. I didn’t expect them to star in their performances.”

Koto plans to extend the impressive run of his players when he presents 10 of them including Charles Jjunju, national team player Collins Matovu, Brian Mmande and Raymond Rotimir at the Juniors Open at Serena Kigo set for tomorrow.

The Inter-Schools championship attracted youngsters from other clubs like Entebbe, Jinja, Kabale, Lira, Masindi, Palm Valley and Tooro.

“What we did is to introduce some of you to golf. I hope you took time to learn and make friends from other schools. Golf is about networking,” Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja remarked.





UGANDA INTER-SCHOOLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Winner: Namulonge P/S 163 gross

Runner-up: Entebbe Jnr Cambridge 176 gross

Boys’ Winner (18 holes): Mackinnon Masenka 66 nett

Girls’ Winner (9 holes): Isabel Ramos 40 nett

Boys’ Winner (6 holes): Elvis Maugudir 30 gross (c/b)

Girls’ Winner (6 holes): Danelle Kawalya 34 gross (c/b)

Skills Test (B): Ethan Kavuma 44 points