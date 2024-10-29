Namyoung credits luck for UGC Mug win

Kim Namyoung spent 24 years without playing at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante. The demands of life through education and work pushed through the United Kingdom and the USA.

He however did not entirely lose with sport. Since returning to the country, Namyoung has been playing again at UGC and at the weekend, he found his reward.

Playing off handicap 15, Namyoung produced a score of 67 nett to beat a field of 80 players and win the October leg of the UGC Monthly Mug presented by Stanbic Bank.

“I feel good,” he said after picking his prize from Stanbic Bank’s Sam Bulenzi. He had begun playing golf in 1996 and in 1998; he played at UGC for two years.

Saturday’s conditions suited Namyoung. “The conditions were better. It has been raining but the day was perfect. I got too many lucky shots, I hit the trees, I hit stones and the ball kept coming back,” he added.

Namyoung produced a round with two birdies on par-4 Holes No.7 and par-4 No.12. Meanwhile, Hillary Ndugutse won a business class air ticket via a raffle draw courtesy of co-sponsors Fly Dubai.

UGC STANBIC OCTOBER MUG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Kim Namyoung 67 nett

Senior Winner (M): Steven Katwiremu 70 nett

Senior Winner (L): Jenina Nasimolo 81 nett

Guest Winner: Alex Nkuyahaga 70 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A: Michael Tumusiime 71 nett (c/b)

GROUP B: Dickson Agaba 68 nett

GROUP C: Ian Mutiibwa 68 nett (c/b)

LADIES

GROUP A: Wendy Angudeyo 75 nett