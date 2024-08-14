Nanyonga triumphs, surpasses mentor Plenderleith in Serena 63 Series

Gloria Nanyonga made a memorable impression at the Serena 63 Golf Series’ second quarter by clinching victory and surpassing her mentor, David Plenderleith. This significant milestone for Nanyonga, who dedicated her win to the defending champion and her ‘golf coach’ Plenderleith was registered at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on August 10.

Playing off handicap 16, Nanyonga emerged as the best player with a stellar 200 points, becoming the first lady golfer to win at the quarterly outings of the ever-growing series.

“I have put in a lot of time to practice my swing on the range. I gained a lot of confidence from the practice and I played very well throughout the second quarter. I am glad that my efforts have paid off. I am extremely happy to be a winner in this prestigious series quarter,” Nanyonga said, adding that she looks forward to improving her handicap and achieving further success in the upcoming quarters.

Two years story

With just an experience of two years in the game, Nanyonga, who had finished sixth in the first quarter with 108 points, dedicated her achievement to Plenderleith. “He introduced me to golf, and most recently, he has been my coach, so I gladly dedicate this win to him,” Nanyonga noted.

Plenderleith, despite being the first runner-up with 196 points, was celebrated for his role as both a mentor and competitor. Henry Kibuuka secured third place with 190 points, rounding out the top three of the second quarter, which saw an increase in participants to 77.

The event, attended by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, also featured subsidiary categories. Jadu Patel (40 points), Sahil Halai (36 points), and Leena Halai (35 points) excelled in this category. Philip Mutebi (39 points) and Plenderleith (34 points) were recognized as the top members in the main category on the final day.

Side bets’ best

Guest winners included Brad Allen and Samson Agamire, both with 38 points. Tiger Lee won the Nearest To The Pin prize, while Sameer Noorandi claimed the Longest Drive accolade.

I&M Bank Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Musiime, who represented CEO Robin Bairstow, expressed the bank’s pride in supporting the Serena 63 Golf Series. “At I&M Bank, we are committed to partnering with the golfing fraternity. Golf embodies excellence, friendship, and commitment—values we align with and support here in Uganda and across the region,” Musiime said, looking ahead to the series grand finale on November 30th.

To qualify for the main prizes, players must complete a minimum of 26 rounds of 18 holes each within the quarter.

SERENA 63 GOLF SERIES

Second Quarter Leaderboard

Gloria Nanyonga 200 points

David Plenderleith 196

Henry Kibuuka 190

Top Three Subsidiary Category

1. Jadu Patel 40 nett

2. Sahil Halai 36

3. Leena Halai 35