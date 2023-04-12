NCBA tourney polishes Uganda’s juniors for Africa meet

National coach Flavia Namakula could afford to cut a relaxed pose as she witnessed some of the teenagers under tutelage boast at the podium during the prize giving ceremony of the NCBA Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Resort & Spa marina clubhouse in Kigo on Monday evening.

Namakula has been conducting drills and lessons with a group of players who will this week be trimmed to represent hosts Uganda at the All Africa Junior Golf Championships in Kigo.

So the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) used the NCBA Open, a leg of the global U.S Kids Golf circuit, to fine-tune the players. National junior captain Reagan Akena and his female counterpart Frista Birabwa did not disappoint though over the three days in Kigo.

Akena in particular used his experience to dominate and win the 15-18 age category by a stroke after 36 holes at the par-72 course.

“This tournament is helping a lot,” he said after walking to the podium in company of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s collabo Señorita.

“… because I have to play All Africa… it has shown me what to do with different weather conditions,” the Juliana High School from Lugazi remarked.

On Easter, a field of more than 100 players from 12 countries competed in wet conditions but they closed the competition masterminded by Emmanuel Kasio on a sunny Easter Monday.

Handicap two player Akena was two strokes adrift of the leader after carding a Day One round of six-over 78 comprising three birdies on par-5 Holes No.2, No.13 and No.17. There were four bogeys and two sorry double-bogeys on Holes par-4 No.3 and par-3 No.7.

“The conditions on Day One were hard, there was rain and the wind was too much. The greens were too tough… and some weren’t rolling,” the Mehta Golf Club player stated.

Akena assumed the top spot atop the 17-man leaderboard with a final round of four-over 76 comprising birdies on Holes par-4 No.5, par-5 No.11, par-4 No.13.

He further registered bogeys on Holes No.2, No.3, No.7, par-5 No.8 and par-4 No.14 as well as a double bogey on the par-4 18th green. “On Day Two, the weather was okay but the problem was with my club selection which I need to work on,” he added.

Birabwa meanwhile came in second place, a stroke behind her counterpart Vivian Achen who won with a score of an aggregate score of 175 gross over 36 holes.

“It’s my pleasure to win because of my hard work. And I want to thank my coach Flavia for training and motivating me,” Achen said after collecting the prestigious diadem.

The annual competition attracted players from Europe and the Americas with Ashton O’Kola of Barbados carding an aggregate two-under 70 gross over 18 holes to win the boys’ 6 and under category.

Similarly, Ivan Kipyegon from Kenya won the age 7 class with a one-under 71 score over 18 holes.

“The competition was fierce. Without the commitment of NCBA, this would not be possible. There was a lot of tough golf out there,” remarked Kigo golf director Theodore van Rooyen.

“We can make this better. To the Ugandans, I can guarantee that the challenge is up to all of us. We will work with anyone to make it affordable,” stated UGU president Moses Matsiko.

NCBA UGANDA OPEN

CATEGORY WINNERS

BOYS

6 Years & Under: Ashton O’Kola (BRB) 70 gross

7 Years: Ivan Kipyegon (KEN) 71 gross

8 Years: Paren Reel (KEN) 79 gross

9 Years: Ethan Kabenge (UGA) 238 gross

10 Years: Jordan van Rooyen (RSA) 172 gross

11 Years: Leonardo Oliver (ESP) 160 gross

12 Years: Aiden Gachora (KEN) 176 gross

13-14 Years: Pius Ochieng (UGA) 156 gross

15-18 Years: Reagan Akena (UGA) 154 gross

GIRLS

8 Years & Under: Aarna Mengi (KEN) 80 gross

11-12 Years: Marya Nyambura (USA) 169 gross

13-14 Years: Audrey Gachora (KEN) 166 gross