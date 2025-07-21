New driver sets Akena apart from Entebbe field

A swipe of banter swept through a small audience during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony of the July Monthly Tee at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Emcee and Entebbe Club captain Serwano Walusimbi took one jibe at him after another until he conceded that he had witnessed one of Dickinson Lony Akena’s fine tee-shots.

Walusimbi seconds later then announced Akena as the overall winner out of a field of 114 players at the par-71 course.

Playing off handicap 16, Akena returned the best score of 61 nett for his second overall win and being the affable lad, he got loads of genuine applause on the chilly evening at the MTN halfway house of the course.

“It is a memorable day in the life of the captain Serwano. He beat me in the match-play. Everything was superb, the driver is now working,” Akena said in a brief acceptance speech at the podium.

When the moment sunk later, Akena said there was no secret to his surge to glory. “Nothing, just wake up, play your game, take it easy and enjoy yourself,” he said.

“It was quite good, the weather was beautiful, I played with very fine gentlemen and we enjoyed ourselves on the course.”

Akena’s game changed in one instance. “For some time, my game has been off. The driver could not do what it is supposed to do. My friend Arthur Gwaku returned from China with a new driver shaft and when we fitted it, it worked wonders really,” said Akena, a lawyer by profession.

“And when you have a good shot on the driver and have a good second shot, you’ll be on course to win a hole,” he added.

For his best round thus far in four years, Akena fired one birdie on the par-4 Hole No.14 and then made 10 pars but there were a few bogeys on Holes par-4 No.4, par-5 No.7, par-3 No.8, par-4 No.9, par-4 No.13, par-5 No.15 and par-3 No.16.

Meanwhile, the field produced some fine scores with Ronald Osekeny winning men’s Group B with a score of 66 nett on count-back off handicap 17 including two birdies of the seventh and 15th green as well as five pars.

JULY ENTEBBE MONTHLY TEE RESULTS

Overall Winner: Dickinson Akena Lony 61 nett

Lady Winner: Edith Wamalwa 64 nett

Lady Runner-Up: Rukia Nalwoga 66 nett

Guest Winner: Hannington Mulumba 67 nett

Seniors’ Winner (55+): Richard Mucunguzi 70 nett

MEN’S GROUP RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Peter Apell 72 nett

Runner-Up: Paul Nuwagaba 73 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Ronald Osekeny 66 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Saidi Kirarira 66 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Richard Mugisha 63 nett