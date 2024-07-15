New kit, superb drives lift Twesigye at UGC

Ignatious Twesigye needed a moment to catch his breath but his well-wishers and friends didn’t accord it to him.

He was trapped into low-key but fine celebrations immediately off the blue podium after he had been announced the overall winner of the Half-Year Mug by Stanbic Bank at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 13, Twesigye had been in the field of more than 100 players with a score of 66 nett at the par-72 course in Kitante.

“It was a good round,” a humbled Twesigye said in a brief chat. “After getting a new golf kit, I was having fun on the course,” he noted.

Twesigye unleashed his new Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) kit in style. He hit the longest drive of about 345 yards on the fairway of the par-5 Hole No.18.

And that was just a mark of style of play. “I am a long hitter. This is my fifth longest drive trophy,” said the man who only joined golf during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three years down the road, he is proud of his craft on the course. “I was driving well. That was the best part of my game,” he added.

To secure his second overall win, Twesigye, a civil engineer by profession, produced two birdies on Holes par-3 No.6 and par-5 No.13.

Sarah Nduhukire was the best female player with a score of 71 nett on the evening controlled by UGC’s competitions and public relations officer Derrick Muhumuza while lit up by band performance.

UGC STANBIC HALF-YEAR MUG

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner (M): Ignatious Twesigye 66 nett

Overall Winner (L): Sarah Nduhukire 71 nett

Order of Merit Winner (M): Jackson Karyarugookwe 365 points

Order of Merit Winner (L): Connie Mukuru 404 points

Guest Winner: Emmanuel Yeka 71 nett

Seniors Winner (M): Steven Katwiremu 69 nett

Seniors Winner (L): Ruth Ssali 74 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Edgar Muzahura 71 nett

B: Mark Namanya 68 nett (c/b)

C: Tushar Mashru 69 nett

LADIES

A: Lydia Mutesi 75 nett (c/b)

B: Shamim Juma 73 nett (c/b)

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Albert Kisembo

L: Suzan Tashobya

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Ignatious Twesigye