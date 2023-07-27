New-look Namulonge presents test for ladies

Timothy Collins Lwanga is an ambitious man. He took over the reins as Mary Louise Simpkins Memorial Golf Club captain in January.

And six months later, the club’s membership at Namulonge has hit the 200 mark with 40 new recruits within the period.

Lwanga feels there is more which can be done, especially considering the rate of urbanisation at the nearby residential areas like Gayaza, Buwambo, Kasangati, Bulindo, Kira, Naalya, Najeera, Kyanja and Kisaasi among others.

The club will be busier this weekend when they stage the second Namulonge Ladies Open at a newly designed course.

“Hosting this event means exposure for the club in our golf fraternity,” admitted Lwanga who will be the tournament director.

“This also means more revenue, and attracting more sponsors to our side,” he stated, flanked by club chairman Brian Aldomoro and lady captain Charity Atuhairwe.

Equity Bank, Crown Beverages, Kachain Logistics and Fakhruddin Properties have been maintained from last year while Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Jazzville Bar & Grill, Lamont - The Old Bulindo Bar and Exclusive African Safaris are new on board.

“Equity Bank shares a deep rooted culture of professionalism, integrity, innovation, respect and unity of purpose with the sport of golf,” remarked Damalie Balungi who heads international banking at Equity Bank.

“We are thrilled to extend our support to Namulonge Ladies Open once more as we believe in the power of such events to foster beauty and excellence within the golfing community,” she added.

Meron Kyomugisha is defending champion but it is also now set to be a World Amateur Golf Ranking event, according to organisers.

The two-day championship which is set to attract a field of more than 120 players will have about 40 ladies compete in the main draw beginning Friday within the confines of National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI).

“We’ve put a kitty for the country’s two lady professionals (Irene Nakalembe and Flavia Namakula),” noted Atuhairwe who announced the lady field's dress code for Friday is pink and then floral on Saturday.

The course test is new after it was reduced from a par-71 to a par-69 following changes of the two par-5 Holes No.7 and No.16 to par-4 sizes. “It’s more challenging now,” added Lwanga.

The ladies’ field is composed of players from Uganda Golf Club, Palm Valley, Lira, Mbarara, West Nile, Mbale, Entebbe, Tooro and Mehta - Lugazi.

NAMULONGE LADIES OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 2

Hosts: Mary Louise Simpkins Memorial Golf Club

Dates: July 28-29

Course: Par-69 (Nine Holes)

Format of play: Stroke-play

Expected field: 120 players (40 ladies)