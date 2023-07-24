New pairings draw attention at Singleton Challenge

The gallery waited longer than usual for the final 128 names who had qualified for the main round of Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Challenge on Saturday night.

Read in pairings, the names who survived the cut an aggregate 155 nett were announced by captain Serwano Walusimbi at about 10pm. Obviously, there were some familiar pairings like the 19th hole darlings Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa and Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka.

The 2018 winning combo of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime is the only former champion pairing which survived from the field of over 200 players that had graced the par-71 course in Entebbe.

The Kagombes husband Charles and Edrae from Mbarara who took third place last year, are back and 2022 runners-up Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore qualified too on a night which had a dress code themed all white.

And whereas no one successfully sunk a hole-in-one on the par-3 Hole No.10 for the brand new Fortuner SUV staked by Cfao Motors and insurance partners Afrisafe, it is the new pairings that attracted attention and they will hope have a say when the round of 64 happens on August 12.

Already, Maxi Byenkya and Daniel Kangu have promised Tumwine and Borore a punch after their match-up was announced during the draw conducted by Uganda Breweries Limited finance director Eunice Waweru and NCBA Bank’s Olga Biribonwa.

“Abo bawedde,” loosely translated as “Those ones are already finished,” Byenkya stated in an instance.

Then, brothers Micheal Sekadde and Ceaser Barole chest-thumped moments after they knew their opponents will be former Daily Monitor sports editor Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen.

“We missed out last year but let them expect fire this time,” Sekadde rallied. “We will show them what we are made of,” Barole stated.

Similar promises were made by both ends after the draw placed 2020 bronze winners Marvin Kagoro and Oscar Semawere against Andrew Atuhaire and Paul Habyarimana.

Yet, newbies Darius Mugisha and Henry Ssali are hoping to be in the competition for a long haul even if it is former Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika and handicap four player Morris Ongwech who are in their way.

“Two years later, we are here. Ours is a unique story of rookies who are going to conquer,” noted Mugisha.

“Last year, I played with a sore thumb and we didn’t qualify,” said handicap 28 player Ssali, adding, “I carried the day today because main power (Mugisha) was off. I am a standby generator.”

Meanwhile, handicap 14 player Mukasa and handicap 10 player Kiwanuka will take on James Okema and Emmanuel Lwanga. “They are unknown but my partner is in good form. He’s in good spirits,” said Mukasa.

Kabasweka and Kesiime will face Connie Nshemereirwe and Arnold Bagubwagye while 2019 winner Robert Busingye and 2020 champion Innocent Nahabwe have partnered to take on the solid Kagombes.

EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama and Peter Kagumya will take on Walusimbi and Peter Magona in another anticipated thriller.

It all can’t go without stating that the unique father-son pairing of Stephen Katwiremu and Peter Mujuni will take on Saturday’s star Jackie Kwesiga and Collin Mwesigwa.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON CHALLENGE

SEASON VII - QUALIFYING ROUND RESULTS

Seniors Winner (55+): Godwin Murungi 67 nett

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES

A: Bridget Basiima 65 nett

B: Dinah Ongol Acen 63 nett

MEN

A: Lawrence Walakira 70 nett

B: Ellias Katwebaze 63 nett

C: Raymond Ekwamu 66 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Edrae Kagombe

M: Jaime Byaruhanga

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Peris Venessa

M: Tarzan Lubega

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

SEASON VII - ROUND OF 64 DRAW

SELECTED PAIRINGS

James Okema & Emmanuel Lwanga vs. Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Daniel Muwooya & Mathias Zungu vs. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere

Maxi Byenkya & Daniel Kangu vs. Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore

Marvin Kagoro & Oscar Semawere vs. Andrew Atuhaire & Paul Habyarimana

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime vs. Connie Nshemereirwe & Arnold Bagubwagye

Jackie Kwesiga & Collin Mwesigwa vs. Stephen Katwiremu & Peter Mujuni

Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen vs. Micheal Sekadde & Ceaser Barole

William Esuma & Anne Abeja vs. John Basabose & Andrew Baguma

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe vs. Charles Kagombe & Edrea Kagombe

Jacob Byamukama & Peter Kagumya vs. Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona

Innocent Kihika & Morris Ongwech vs. Darius Mugisha & Henry Ssali

Paul Rukundo & Jaime Byaruhanga vs. Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga

Tonny Kisadha & Richard Mwami vs. Tumubweine Twinemanzi & Robbins Mwehaire

Harry Hakiza & Jerry Owachi vs. Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

CAST OF SINGLETON CHALLENGE WINNERS

2022: Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

2021: Not Completed (Covid-19)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe & Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye



2018: Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka

2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri