New Tooro premier unveils devt agenda at Hima Open Gala

Tooro Kingdom’s newly appointed Prime Minister Calvin Rwomire Armstrong has unveiled a transformative agenda aimed at boosting youth employment, infrastructure, and cultural preservation.

Delivering a keynote address at the Hima Open 2025 Gala Dinner held at Tooro Golf Club on Saturday, Prime Minister Armstrong said his recent appointment provided a unique opportunity to reimagine development partnerships.

He outlined a series of initiatives designed to drive economic transformation, including a digital skilling hub to train 5,000 youth annually, a housing programme for the elderly and vulnerable in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, a $10 million heritage conservation programme with the Ghana Development Bank, partnerships with Mountains of the Moon University in agriculture and ICT, development of a 50-acre zoo and cultural centre, and a proposed international stadium in Fort Portal.

“These projects are about enhancing livelihoods, creating jobs, and securing the Kingdom’s future,” the Premier said. “There is no magic wand. You are either with us or we fail.”

“My being new allows me to come with a clean slate and a vision to work with partners like Tooro Club and Hima Cement to realise tangible development for our people,” he said.

The gala capped the second edition of the Hima Open golf tournament, held under the theme “Swinging for Heritage and Cementing Bonds Through Golf and Culture.”

The event brought together leaders from business, government, and cultural institutions, underscoring the growing synergy between tradition and private sector engagement.

He proposed introducing a Hima–Tooro Royal Golf Tournament as part of the Kingdom’s annual Mpango cultural celebrations, reinforcing golf’s potential to bridge culture, sport, and community development.

The Prime Minister also invited the public to take part in upcoming Kingdom events, including the Youth Conference and Royal Dinner on July 18, the Fort Portal City Marathon on July 19, and the Kyoto Hampango Festival from September 10 to 13.

The Mpango Main Celebration is set for September 12, with the President expected to officiate.

Speaking on behalf of the event’s title sponsor, Mr. Israel Tinkasiimire, Head of Sales at Hima Cement, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting Tooro’s growth through sport and cultural engagement.

“We are proud to be associated with Tooro Club. The colours, the organisation, the energy—everything was exceptional,” he said.

“Years ago, we made a promise to be part of this golf calendar every year. That commitment remains.”

The second edition of the Hima Open also showcased a competitive field of golfers across several categories. In Category 1, Peace Comfort won the Ladies’ Nearest to the Pin, while Charles Lwanga took the Men’s Nearest to the Pin. Komugisha Judith claimed the Ladies’ Longest Drive, and Chwinyai Joseph won the Men’s Longest Drive. Category 2 featured senior players, with Kate Muganga winning the Seniors Ladies division with a 73 NET, and Hajji Hood taking the Seniors Men (55-65) category also with a 73 NET. In the Seniors Men 66+ category, Kagombe Charles won with a 73 NET.

Mr. Israel Tinkasiimire, Head of Sales at Hima Cement, handing over a gift to one of the golf players at the event.

Category 3 focused on ladies’ groups, where Ayebale Viola dominated Group B Ladies (HC 19-56) with a 64 NET, and Estar Kemigisa won Group A Ladies (HC 10-18) with a 76 NET. Category 4 covered men’s groups, with Isreal Atuhairwe winning Group C Men (HC 19-54) at 68 NET, Henry Baruhanga winning Group B Men (HC 10-18) with a 65 NET, and Ronald Mugisha taking Group A Men (HC -10-9) with a 66 NET. Lastly, Category 5 recorded gross scores, where Koowe Lilian was top among ladies at +23, while Chwinywai Joseph led the men with a score of -9.





Hima Open 2025 — Winners Chart

Tooro Golf Club

Category 1

Nearest To The Pin

Ladies: Peace Comfort

Men: Charles Lwanga

Longest Drive

Ladies: Komugisha Judith

Men: Chwinyai Joseph

Category 2

Seniors Ladies

Runner-up: Edrea Kagombe (HC 14) – 75 NET

Winner: Kate Muganga (HC 19) – 73 NET

Seniors Men (55-65)

Runner-up: Kazwengye (HC 18) – 77 NET

Winner: Hajji Hood (HC 24) – 73 NET

Seniors Men 66+

Runner-up: Bizibu William (HC 17) – 75 NET

Winner: Kagombe Charles (HC 24) – 73 NET

Category 3

Group B Ladies (HC 19-56)

1st Runner-up: Bamanya Annet (HC 24) – 74 NET

Runner-up: Barunga Harriet (HC 35) – 73 NET

Winner: Ayebale Viola (HC 45) – 64 NET

Group A Ladies (HC 10-18)

Winner: Estar Kemigisa (HC 15) – 76 NET

Category 4

Group C Men (HC 19-54)

1st Runner-up: Ivan Akandwnaho (HC 19) – 69 NET

Runner-up: Mugabe Robert (HC 40) – 69 NET (C/B)

Winner: Isreal Atuhairwe (HC 22) – 68 NET

Group B Men (HC 10-18)

1st Runner-up: Mwebaze Albert (HC 15) – 69 NET

Runner-up: Simon Onandra (HC 15) – 68 NET

Winner: Henry Baruhanga (HC 10) – 65 NET



Group A Men (HC -10-9)

1st Runner-up: Mwesige Isaya (HC 05) – 71 NET (C/B)

Runner-up: Kaihura George (HC 09) – 70 NET

Winner: Ronald Mugisha (HC 07) – 66 NET

Category 5